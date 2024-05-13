|Company announcement no. 20 2024
13 May 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 19
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 19:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,830,710
|201.1602
|1,374,066,721
|06/05/2024
|155,000
|196.1095
|30,396,973
|07/05/2024
|154,100
|197.0288
|30,362,138
|08/05/2024
|215,000
|192.2134
|41,325,881
|09/05/2024
|10/05/2024
|Total accumulated over week 19
|524,100
|194.7815
|102,084,992
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|7,354,810
|200.7056
|1,476,151,713
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.85% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
