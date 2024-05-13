Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 19

13 May 2024

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 19:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement6,830,710201.16021,374,066,721
06/05/2024155,000196.109530,396,973
07/05/2024154,100197.028830,362,138
08/05/2024215,000192.213441,325,881
09/05/2024   
10/05/2024   
Total accumulated over week 19524,100194.7815102,084,992
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme7,354,810200.70561,476,151,713

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.85% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

