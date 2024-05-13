Aesthetic Injectables Market to Hit $19.76 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.9%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aesthetic Injectables Market size was valued at US$ 9.01 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 19.76 Billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2024 to 2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Aesthetic injectable include anti-aging products like Botox, dermal fillers, and hyaluronic acid, used to treat wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of volume and fullness in the face. They provide minimally invasive procedures to enhance facial features.



Get Sample Pages: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6819

Market Dynamics:

The aesthetic injectables market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population and growing consumer awareness regarding aesthetic cosmetic procedures. According to the United Nations report, by 2050 approximately 16% of the world's population will be over 65 years of age. Aging causes wrinkles, fine lines, and loose skin, increasing the demand for anti-aging treatments. Moreover, the rise in the willingness to spend on personal appearance and growing social acceptance of aesthetic treatments are also fueling market growth. However, the high cost associated with aesthetic procedures and risks of side effects may hinder market growth.

Aesthetic Injectables Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $9.01 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $19.76 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising concern about physical appearance



• Need for anti-aging treatments Restraints & Challenges • Stringent government regulations



• Lack of reimbursement policies

Market Trends:

The demand for neck and décolletage treatments is growing significantly as it helps to treat the signs of aging in this region. Moreover, increasing deployment of combination therapies using hyaluronic acid fillers and botulinum toxin is a key trend witnessed in the market. Combination therapies help in achieving more synergistic and long-lasting results. For instance, hyaluronic acid filler injections along with botulinum toxin aids in lifting and contouring an area as well as reducing fine lines and wrinkles. The non-surgical procedures using Dermal fillers for volume restoration and Botulinum toxin for muscle relaxation are gaining immense popularity worldwide.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6819

The global aesthetic injectables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2031. Aesthetic injectables including botulinum toxin and dermal fillers are gaining immense popularity among individuals looking for minimally invasive cosmetic enhancements.

Botulinum toxin injections, commonly known as Botox, occupy the largest share of the global aesthetic injectables market. The botulinum toxin segment is expected to hold over 35% of the market by 2031, owing to the widespread adoption of Botox for wrinkle reduction and other anti-aging indications. Among various botulinum toxin products, Allergan's Botox Cosmetic and Botox Therapeutic brands dominate the market due to their proven safety and efficacy track record.

The lip enhancement application segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growing popularity of fuller lips among millennial women is a key factor fueling the demand for lip augmentation procedures using dermal fillers. Within the segment, hydrating fillers such as hyaluronic acid-based injections have replaced collagen injections as the preferred choice for lip enhancement due to their natural look and reversible effects.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, a brand-new, all-inclusive educational ecosystem named MAX Mere Aesthetics Exchange was introduced by Mere Aesthetics.

In March 2023, Galderma announced a revolutionary aesthetics visualisation tool driven by augmented reality, FACE by Galderma allows patients and aesthetics specialists to preview the results of injectable therapy before the treatment begin.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global aesthetic injectables market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the rising demand for non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

On the basis of type, botulinum toxin segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its widespread adoption for wrinkle reduction and anti-aging benefits.

On the basis of application, lip enhancement segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to growing popularity of fuller lips.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to availability of advanced treatment options and skilled professionals.

Key players operating in the aesthetic injectables market include AbbVie, Galderma, Merz Pharma, Teoxane Laboratories, Sinclair Pharma, Suneva Medical, Croma-Pharma GmbH, Luminera Derm, Johnson & Johnson, Revance Therapeutics, Hyaltech Ltd, Bioxis Pharmaceuticals, Prollenium Medical technologies. These players are focusing on new product launches and geographic expansions to gain market share.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6819

Detailed Segmentation:

By Type:

Botulinum Toxin

Dermal Fillers

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy

Deoxycolic Acid

Others





By Application:

Lip Enhancement

Wrinkle Reduction

Acne Scar Treatment

Cheekbone Augmentation

Others



By End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others





By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Related Reports:

Facial Injectables Market, By Product Type (Dermal Fillers (Hyaluronic Acid Fillers, Collagen Fillers and Synthetic Fillers) and Anti-wrinkle Injections (Botulinum Toxin A and Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA)), By Application (Wrinkle Reduction, Facelift, Lip Enhancement, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Beauty Clinics, and Dermatology Centers), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Skin Barrier Products Market, By Product Type (Foam Applicator, Spray, Wipes, Tapes & Strips, and Others), By Indication (Urinary or Fecal Incontinence, Ostomy Management, Medical Adhesive-related Skin Injury (MARSI), Moisture-Associated Skin Damage (MASD), and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Home-care Settings, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Specialty Injectable Market, by Drug Type (Small Molecule Drugs and Biologics), by Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Auto-immune Disorders, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Allergy Treatment Market, By Type (Eye Allergy, Rhinitis, Asthma, Skin Allergy, Food Allergies, and Other Allergies), By Treatment (Anti-allergy Drugs and Immunotherapy), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.