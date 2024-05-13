Aqua-Tots Swim School Gets Ready to Jump into Lakeside Community in Forsyth County, Georgia

Atlanta, GA, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is pleased to announce that its newest Georgia location is coming soon to Forsyth County. Conveniently situated at 850 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, this brand-new building spans 5,600 square feet and will serve the families of Cumming, Dunn, Big Creek, Coal Mountain, Free Home, Lathemtown, Sugar Hill, Buford and the surrounding communities.

Aqua-Tots Swim School’s world-renowned curriculum has been trusted by parents since 1991 and is used in 14 countries to create safe and confident swimmers for life. With a commitment to water safety and providing a positive learning environment, Aqua-Tots offers a wide range of swimming programs for all ages and skill levels, starting as early as four months old. From group lessons to private sessions, adaptive lessons to Fast Track, Aqua-Tots has something for all.

Franchisees Andrew George, Jesse Rhodenbaugh and Tommy Fisher are excited to bring Aqua-Tots’ proven program to the community of Forsyth County. “Aqua-Tots is a place where everyone can thrive, regardless of your age or level of ability,” says General Manager Kyra Browder. “We want all young families in the area to know that here, we take care of your children as if they were our own. Our water safety instructors are highly trained and prioritize making their classes a safe, encouraging and fun place, where children can gain confidence in their abilities and in themselves.”

The new location features a 50-foot-long pool, 12 swimming zones and multiple changing rooms equipped with baby changing tables. Parents can relax and watch their children's progress from the cozy red chairs of the glass viewing area, located inside the school’s spacious lobby.

Aqua-Tots Forsyth County is running a few exclusive pre-opening promotions, making swim lessons even more accessible to local youth. "Currently, families can sign up with just a registration fee. If you refer another family who signs up, you'll get $15 off your first month's bill, and there's no limit to how many discounts you can earn!" Area Integrator Helen DeNyse said, "Additionally, if you choose to swim two or three days a week, you'll get one of those days free for the first month. Our aim is for families to enjoy the advantages of swimming multiple times a week for faster improvement."

Aqua-Tots Forsyth County will be hosting a grand opening event where families can tour the school, learn about the program, speak with the team and more. Follow their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

Aqua-Tots Forsyth County is also seeking passionate individuals to join their team. For additional information or inquiries, interested candidates can find the school’s job postings on Indeed, apply online at aqua-tots.com/forsyth-county/employment/ or email jointeamatlanta@aqua-tots.com and put "Forsyth" as the subject.

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots Forsyth County or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/forsyth-county/, email forsythcountyinfo@aqua-tots.com or call (470) 239-5948.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 150 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

