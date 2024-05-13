Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 19 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 3/5/2024 85,700 528.19 45,265,502 Monday, 6 May 2024 1,400 558.58 782,012 Tuesday, 7 May 2024 1,400 562.43 787,402 Wednesday, 8 May 2024 1,300 569.08 739,804 Thursday, 9 May 2024 - - - Friday, 10 May 2024 - - - In the period 6/5/2024 - 10/5/2024 4,100 563.22 2,309,218 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 10/5/2024 89,800 529.79 47,574,720 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,200,726 treasury shares corresponding to 8.63% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

