Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 19 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 3/5/2024
|85,700
|528.19
|45,265,502
|Monday, 6 May 2024
|1,400
|558.58
|782,012
|Tuesday, 7 May 2024
|1,400
|562.43
|787,402
|Wednesday, 8 May 2024
|1,300
|569.08
|739,804
|Thursday, 9 May 2024
|-
|-
|-
|Friday, 10 May 2024
|-
|-
|-
|In the period 6/5/2024 - 10/5/2024
|4,100
|563.22
|2,309,218
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 10/5/2024
|89,800
|529.79
|47,574,720
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,200,726 treasury shares corresponding to 8.63% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
