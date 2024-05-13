RPHM Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Proposed Merger of Reneo Pharmaceuticals With OnKure

MONSEY, N.Y., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the proposed merger of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPHM) (“Reneo”) with privately held OnKure, Inc. (“OnKure”) in a stock-for-stock transaction under which Reneo shareholders will only own approximately 31% of the combined company.



Why is there an investigation?

On May 13, 2024, Reneo announced that it had agreed to merge with OnKure in a stock-for-stock transaction under which Reneo shareholders will only own approximately 31% of the combined company.

“We are investigating whether the Reneo Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Reneo shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the percentage of the combined company allocated to Reneo shareholders is fair, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

