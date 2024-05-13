“Race on Sunday, Sell on Monday”, Broad Arrow Presents The ex-Jochen Mass 1976 McLaren M23, Chassis M23-12, Available for Purchase via Broad Arrow Private Sales

Grosse Pointe, MI, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Private Sales, a Hagerty Company, is thrilled to present the 1976 McLaren M23, chassis M23-12, a rare example of one of the most celebrated chassis to have come out of the McLaren Grand Prix factory, now available for purchase offered by Broad Arrow Private Sales, with pricing available upon request. An exquisite machine, it was driven exclusively in period by Jochen Mass in six Grand Prix events and includes points finishes in Spain and Monaco and a 2nd place finish in Sweden. Complete with an unblemished, continuous history from new and documented by 1970s Formula One authority Allen Brown, it was recently race-proven in historic competition, sold with a zero-hour Ford DFV engine, a valid FIA HTP, and offered with a comprehensive spares package. Notably, the McLaren is a highly competitive entry as the youngest eligible car for Serie E (1973-1976) at the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique.

Joe Twyman, Director and Head of UK and EU Consignments for Broad Arrow states, “The mighty McLaren M23 was formidable in period and today it remains one of the best historic Formula One race cars one can compete with. Their availability is scarce, and this car presents a rare opportunity to buy a race-ready McLaren with an exciting period history from this fabled period. Whether you are a racer or collector, this car offers it all.’

This car, M23-12, the penultimate car of the 13 built and the last M23 built for “works” use, was introduced for Jochen Mass to use at the 1977 US Grand Prix West held at Long Beach in California. A disappointing qualifying and retirement at just before half distance cut the debut short but the following round at Jarama in Spain was far more fruitful for the German. Starting in 9th position he battled his way up to fight the Wolf WR1 of Jody Scheckter for the final spot on the podium, narrowly missing out with the pair finishing less than 3 tenths apart as they crossed the line.

Monaco saw another points finish with a 4th place for Mass and at the following race in Belgium M23-12 briefly lead before retiring with an engine failure. The 1977 Swedish Grand Prix represented the best result for M23-12 with Mass coming within eight seconds of winning the Grand Prix and taking a fine podium with a 2nd place finish. With the introduction of the M26, the final race for chassis number 12 was at the French Grand Prix where Mass finished in 9th place.

In its current ownership M23-12 has enjoyed a no-expense-spared approach to preparation and has been campaigned competitively across Europe in the FIA Masters Formula One Series. The car was also invited to the McLaren 60th Anniversary celebrations at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it represented the marque in their dedicated class. Most recently, the car was raced at the Grand Prix Historique de Monaco 2024 where it achieved a fantastic fourth-place finish hence the “Race on Sunday, Sell on Monday” expression.

Looked after by respected experts Hall & Hall in the UK, the car has a Geoff Richardson Ford-DFV engine which has just been refreshed to the tune of over £30,000, leaving any prospective buyer with a turn-key Grand Prix car to enjoy the balance of the 2024 race season and beyond. It is also offered with a handsome package of spares to include wheels, bodywork, wishbones, shock absorbers, and a host of running spares.

Provenance

1976-1978 Bruce McLaren Motor Racing Ltd

1978-1986 Harley Cluxton, USA

1986-2007 Steve Earl, USA

2007-2015 Richard Griot, USA

2015-2020 David Clark, UK

2020-Current Owner, UK

1977 Race History

USA GP West Long Beach, Jochen Mass, DNF

Spanish GP, Jarama, Jochen Mass, 4th

Monaco GP, Monte Carlo, Jochen Mass, 4th

Belgian GP, Zolder, Jochen Mass, DNF

Swedish GP, Anderstorp, Jochen Mass, 2nd

French GP, Dijon-Prenois, Jochen Mass, 9th

British GP, Silverstone, Jochen Mass – Practice only

German GP, Hockenheim, Jochen Mass- Practice only

Austrian GP, Österreichring, Jochen Mass, Practice only

The McLaren M23 is offered exclusively by Broad Arrow Private Sales; the car is available for inspection by appointment by coordinating directly with Joe Twyman (jtwyman@hagerty.com) or via his mobile at +44 7843 000952.

Photo Credits: All modern photography courtesy of Broad Arrow/Jordan Butters, all historic photography courtesy of Motorsport Images, All Modern Monaco Imagery, Ian Skelton Photography

