DIDWW expands its local SIP trunking coverage in North Macedonia, Malaysia and Kenya

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with its commitment to delivering global connectivity, DIDWW has expanded its SIP trunking services to include local call termination in North Macedonia, Malaysia, and Kenya. As a leading provider of premium quality two-way VoIP and SMS communications, DIDWW strategically enhances its coverage to offer robust telco solutions for businesses around the world.



DIDWW SIP trunking, an efficient replacement for traditional telephony, utilizes a private, global IP network to provide highly reliable and scalable services. This solution allows for virtually unlimited call capacity and flexible SIP trunk configurations, enabling customers to make truly local calls in North Macedonia, Malaysia, and Kenya. With these latest additions to DIDWW’s local dialing coverage, the company now provides local termination services in 48 countries .

The carrier's SIP trunking solution offers numerous benefits, including a high level of audio quality and emergency calling capabilities in selected countries. Moreover, the flexible configuration options available for this SIP service allow businesses to customize their communication systems to meet specific and exacting requirements. Additionally, DIDWW provides a user-friendly online portal that simplifies the management of outbound SIP trunks, establishing the telco as the premier choice for seamless, global two-way calling.

Tadas Urbietis, Carrier Relations Manager at DIDWW, added, "Our focus remains on expanding the availability of local call termination services across all markets served by DIDWW. This latest effort ensures that we meet the increasing demand for reliable voice services among telecom operators and businesses of all sizes."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a highly scalable PBX platform, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

vilija.s@didww.com

+1 (212) 461 1854

www.didww.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f5e6374-3f38-4791-910f-9d22f90abd38