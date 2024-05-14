Computer Software Assurance (CSA) Market to Hit $20.00 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computer Software Assurance (CSA) Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8.48 Billion in 2023 to USD 20.00 billion by 2030, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period 2023 to 2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights, According to the report, Computer Software Assurance (CSA) Market, By Service Type (Software Testing and Quality Assurance, Code Review and Analysis, Security Assessment and Penetration Testing, Compliance and Certification, Training and Education), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Finance and Banking, Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Others), By Geography, Market Size, Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts, 2023-2030



Market Dynamics:

The CSA market is witnessing high growth owing to increased adoption of software by various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Furthermore, rising concerns regarding data privacy and security among organizations has increased the demand for CSA. These factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.Moreover,advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain are also boosting the demand for CSA as it helps organizations in protecting their critical data from various cyber threats.

Computer Software Assurance (CSA) Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $8.48 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $20.00 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Service Type, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By Industry Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Cybersecurity Concerns



• Regulatory Compliance



• Software Reliability and Quality



• Digital Transformation Initiatives Restraints & Challenges • Cost and Budget Constraints



• Lack of Awareness and Education



• Skills Gap and Talent Shortage

Market Trends:

The rising need for compliance with privacy laws and regulations such as GDPR, CCPA is fueling the growth of CSA market.Various governments across the globe have implemented stringent laws regarding privacy and security of consumer data which has created the need for CSA solutions among organizations. Furthermore, growing adoption of cloud-based CSA solutions owing to benefits such as scalability, ease of deployment, and cost-effectiveness is also one of the emerging trends in the market. Major players operating in the market are also focusing on developing advanced CSA solutions integrated with technologies like AI/ML to expand their shares.

Market Opportunities:

The adoption of agile methodologies and DevOps practices has been on the rise over the past few years. Agile and DevOps enable frequent software releases and emphasis on quality. This has increased the need for thorough software testing and quality assurance. CSA providers help organizations implement agile testing practices and maintain software quality during rapid iterative development cycles. The growing popularity of Agile is expected to drive the demand for CSA services that can adapt to dynamic development lifecycles.

With the rise of cloud-first strategies, most new enterprise applications are being developed on cloud-native platforms. However, moving applications to the cloud also introduces new security and compliance risks that need to be addressed. CSA providers offer specialized testing and monitoring services to help validate cloud-native designs and identify vulnerabilities. They also help establish practices for continuous security testing of cloud-hosted apps. The increasing adoption of cloud-based software models is anticipated to boost the need for cloud-centric CSA solutions over the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways

The global Computer Software Assurance market size was valued at USD 8.48 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The rising demand for validating software integrity and security is expected to drive market growth.

By Service Type, the Code Review and Analysis segment is expected to hold the dominant position owing to the need for preventive testing practices.

On-Premises deployment model will continue to hold majority share due to data security risks associated with cloud.

North America is anticipated to dominate the regional market over the projected timeframe due to stringent regulatory standards and early adoption of technologies.

Some of the major players operating in the Computer Software Assurance market are IBM, KPMG, PWC. Overall, the market is fragmented in nature with both global and regional players vying for market shares. Acquisitions and partnerships are some strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive edge.

In conclusion, the growing complexity of software and frequency of updates will encourage greater quality checks using CSA solutions. Early involvement of testing providers can reduce costs associated with debugging. Additionally, cloud-based SaaS testing tools offer an affordable approach for startups and SMEs entering digital transformation initiatives.

Detailed Segmentation:



By Service Type:

Software Testing and Quality Assurance

Code Review and Analysis

Security Assessment and Penetration Testing

Compliance and Certification

Training and Education



By Deployment Model:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Finance and Banking

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



