American Oncology Network Announces Date Change for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (“AON” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AONC), one of the fastest growing community-based oncology practices, announced today that the Company will change the release date of its first quarter 2024 financial results to Monday, May 20, 2024, prior to market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day.



To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-877-704-4453 or for international callers, 1-201-389-0920. The passcode for the live call is 13746298. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The Access ID for the replay call is 13746298. The replay will be available until Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.aoncology.com.

The Company also intends to file a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to request an automatic extension for filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q .

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 240 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at AONcology.com.

Investor Contact:

Solebury Strategic Communications

Investors@AONcology.com



