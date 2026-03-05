Oncology Consultants Joins American Oncology Network

HOUSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncology Consultants, a trusted provider of cancer care across South Texas, announced it has joined American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices.





This partnership allows Oncology Consultants to expand its patient-focused services, enhance clinical trial access and pursue new growth opportunities while continuing to deliver the high-quality, compassionate care the practice has provided since its founding in 1982.

“We are pleased to join American Oncology Network and align with an organization that shares our commitment to personalized, high-quality cancer care in the community,” said Luis T. Campos, MD, president of Oncology Consultants and a Board-certified medical oncologist. “This partnership strengthens our ability to bring advanced therapies and expanded services to our patients while maintaining the patient-centered approach that has long defined our practice. Together, we are well-positioned to improve access, convenience and outcomes for the communities we serve.”

“This partnership with American Oncology Network supports our ability to continue delivering high-quality, evidence-based care while expanding access to clinical trials, advanced therapies and operational resources,” said Alex P. Nguyen, MD, vice president of Oncology Consultants and a Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist. “Most importantly, it allows our physicians to remain focused on what matters most – providing personalized, compassionate care to patients close to home.”

Oncology Consultants provides community-based oncology care at 18 locations across South Texas and is staffed by 16 Board-certified medical oncologists, 3 Board-certified radiation oncologists, and 23 advanced practitioners. The practice offers comprehensive services, including access to the latest cancer therapies, radiation services, diagnostic imaging, laboratory testing, pharmacy services, survivorship programs and patient support – all delivered close to home to help reduce travel burdens for patients and families. Clinics feature private exam rooms and on-site infusion suites designed to promote patient comfort and privacy.

“This partnership represents an important milestone for Oncology Consultants and the patients we serve,” said Rosa Fletcher, MBA, chief executive officer of Oncology Consultants. “Joining AON allows us to preserve our independence and culture while gaining access to resources, infrastructure and expertise that reduces administrative burden and supports long-term sustainability. Most importantly, it enhances our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality cancer care in the communities where patients live and work.”

“Joining American Oncology Network represents an important step forward for our practice and our patients,” said Yuval Raizen, MD, a Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist and an Executive Committee member of Oncology Consultants. “This collaboration provides the scale, infrastructure and clinical resources needed to support innovation in cancer care while preserving the independence and physician-led decision-making that are essential to serving our patients effectively. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for both our care teams and the communities we serve.”

“We are proud to welcome Oncology Consultants to American Oncology Network,” said Todd Schonherz, chief executive officer of AON. “Their longstanding reputation for exceptional, patient-centered care aligns seamlessly with AON’s mission to expand access to high-quality, community-based oncology services. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to individualized care and strengthens our presence in Texas while supporting collaboration with physician groups and local health systems.”

“Oncology Consultants has made a meaningful impact by delivering world-class cancer care in the community setting,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, chief medical officer of AON. “Their clinical expertise, dedication to patients and collaborative spirit will further enhance the care we provide across the network. We are excited to welcome the Oncology Consultants team and look forward to working together to advance community oncology.”

Oncology Consultants providers are now accepting new patients. To learn more about Oncology Consultants, visit oncologyconsultants.com. For more information about American Oncology Network, visit AONcology.com .

About Oncology Consultants

Oncology Consultants (OC) is the largest independent community oncology practice in Houston. Since 1982, it has been committed to delivering cutting-edge cancer treatment in a caring environment. With locations throughout South Texas, Oncology Consultants offer a comprehensive range of services and treatments, including infusion therapy, radiotherapy, diagnostic imaging, pharmacy services, clinical trials, genetic testing, telemedicine, and more.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6beab11-1bf2-46c3-82ea-97d337ed8d58