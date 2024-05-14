Silo Pharma to Participate in FDA Meeting Exploring Emerging Therapeutic Interest in Ketamine

SARASOTA, FL, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced its planned attendance at a hybrid public meeting on June 27, 2024, hosted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in partnership with the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA. The in-person and virtual event, titled “Understanding Current Use of Ketamine for Emerging Areas of Therapeutic Interest,” will explore the landscape for ketamine usage and increasing public interest in ketamine as a treatment for conditions such as depression and chronic pain.

CEO Eric Weisblum and a scientific advisor to Silo will attend the scheduled discussions and engage with speakers and attendees including clinicians, academic researchers, patients and patient advocates, professional organizations, and federal partners.

Silo Pharma’s novel drug candidates utilize ketamine as a primary therapeutic agent:

Silo’s lead program, SPC-15, is formulated and delivered as an intranasal prophylactic treatment for PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorder—underserved markets with few approved drugs. Silo exercised its option to license SPC-15 on an exclusive basis from Columbia University for development, manufacturing, and commercializing SPC-15 worldwide.

SP-26 is a ketamine-based injectable dissolvable implant for the treatment of chronic pain and fibromyalgia. The subcutaneous implant is being designed to safely regulate dosage and time release of the pain-relieving treatment.

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The Company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo’s two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). Silo’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com and connect on social media at LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

