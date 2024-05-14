Money Management International (MMI) Expands Services in Detroit and Minneapolis

STAFFORD, Texas, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), a pioneer in nonprofit financial education and empowerment, proudly announces the opening of two new branches in Detroit, Michigan and Minneapolis, Minnesota. The new branches will enable greater access to a wide range of services, including financial counseling, debt relief, housing help, and more.

MMI has delivered nonprofit financial education and counseling to Michiganders and Minnesotans by phone or online for decades, but the expansion marks the first time MMI has opened locations in either state. The two new branches follow the recent addition of offices in California, Florida, Maryland, and Virginia through MMI's merger with CCCSMD.

"Expanding MMI’s presence in these communities underscores our commitment to providing accessible financial resources to all,” said Thomas Nitzsche, Sr. Director at MMI. “Detroit and Minneapolis face unique financial challenges, and our goal is to empower more residents with the tools and knowledge they need to achieve financial security.”

MMI has experienced increased demand for financial counseling across both Michigan and Minnesota, mirroring reports of rising debt and bankruptcies. MMI clients in both states demonstrate above-average reliance on credit, with 53% self-reporting excessive use of credit cards as their primary reason for seeking help. The average unsecured debt carried by new clients from both states is also growing faster than the national average, up 17% (MI) and 31% (MN) compared to a national increase of 11% in the first quarter of 2024 versus 2023.

“Debt was a persistent underlying stress,” said Angela Davis, an MMI client from Detroit who is on track to be debt-free by the end of the year. “One month my bills were $500 and the next month they’re $600. That insecurity, not knowing how much money I needed to pay off the interest, just became a rat race.”

“MMI helped me set a realistic goal to pay off my debts on my road to financial stability,” added a Twin Cities native who paid off almost $25,000 of debt with the help of an MMI debt management plan.

By adding these cities to its branch network and leveraging best-in-class digital and media capabilities, MMI will increase access to care and build stronger, more resilient communities where individuals and families can thrive.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is at the forefront of changing how America overcomes financial challenges. With over 65 years of experience, MMI empowers individuals to achieve financial confidence through education, motivation, and informed choices. Named among the nation's best by Bankrate, ConsumerAffairs, Investopedia, Forbes, Fortune, and USA Today, MMI helps people overcome everyday and extraordinary financial challenges. Through nonprofit programs that offer expert guidance and timely solutions, MMI inspires action and fosters a life of financial wellness. Learn more at: MoneyManagement.org

For reporters seeking real people to interview, MMI has created a group of nearly 400 clients from across the country who are willing to share their experiences with the media in the hopes of helping others challenged with debt. Our peer advocates have paid off over $16 million of debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors. Hear from them on MMI’s podcast, Long Story $hort.

To schedule an interview about MMI’s Consumer Stress Dashboard and to speak with our experts or MMI Peer Advocates in your market, please contact:

Thomas Nitzsche, 404.490.2227, Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

Lori Geary, Lexicon Strategies, lgeary@lexiconstrategies.com