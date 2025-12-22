Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. (HCCI) Announces Merger with Money Management International (MMI)

STAFFORD, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. (HCCI), a trusted nonprofit agency headquartered in Topeka, Kansas, today announced it will merge with Money Management International (MMI), the nation’s leading nonprofit provider of financial counseling and education. The merger will be effective December 31, 2025.

“After more than five decades serving communities across Kansas, HCCI is thrilled to join the MMI family,” said Teresa Baker, Executive Director of HCCI. “This merger will enable us to combine our deep local experience in housing and tenant-landlord counseling, credit building, debt management, homebuyer education, and financial literacy with MMI’s expansive national network and resources, delivering enhanced services to more people at a time when economic challenges continue to mount.”

In 2025, the nonprofits served 3,000 Kansans in-person, online, and by phone, welcoming another 20,000 to educational content on their websites. Together, they helped Kansans repay over $2 million in unsecured debt and achieve their housing goals, including homeownership, home stability, reverse mortgage, and post-modification success.

MMI will integrate HCCI’s services into its broader suite of offerings, making financial education, credit counseling, debt solutions, and housing/tenant support more widely available. Consumers living in HCCI’s footprint will continue to receive personalized support, now backed by MMI’s national infrastructure and expanded digital capabilities.

“Adding HCCI’s dedicated team and proven housing-and-credit counseling programs strengthens MMI’s mission to help individuals and families achieve long-term financial wellness,” said Jim Triggs, President & CEO at MMI. “We’re excited to welcome HCCI’s staff to our team and to build on their strong legacy of service.”

For more information about how MMI can support financial wellness, or to speak with a certified counselor, visit MoneyManagement.org or call 866-864-8995. HCCI clients may also contact their existing counselors or call HCCI’s toll-free line at 800-383-0217 for support during the transition.

About HCCI

Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. is a HUD-approved, nonprofit housing and credit counseling agency based in Topeka, Kansas. Founded in 1972, HCCI helps individuals and families achieve their housing and financial goals by providing debt management, credit and budgeting counseling, tenant-landlord support, homebuyer education, foreclosure prevention, bankruptcy counseling and student-loan repayment counseling. HCCI is accredited by the Council on Accreditation and licensed by the Kansas State Bank Commissioner.

About MMI

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

Media Contacts

Thomas Nitzsche

VP of Public Relations, MMI

Phone: 404.490.2227

Email: Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

Teresa Baker

Executive Director, HCCI

Phone: 785.234.0217

Email: tbaker@housingandcredit.org