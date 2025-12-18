“Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for Help”: Holiday Debt Pressure Mounts for Young Adults, Nonprofit MMI Data Shows

STAFFORD, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, younger adults are seeking financial counseling at sharply higher rates, pointing to growing stress around debt, holiday spending, and year-end expenses.

New data from nonprofit Money Management International (MMI) shows a significant increase in younger clients seeking help in November 2025 compared to last year, even as overall counseling volume followed its typical seasonal dip.

Clients aged 21 to 30, now the fastest-growing segment of MMI’s client base, saw the largest year-over-year jump.

That trend is personal to Miranda, an MMI client from California who first reached out for help as a young adult.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help. I was $30,000 in debt at the age of 24. With the help of MMI, I am now debt-free.”

According to MMI, stories like Miranda’s are becoming more common as younger adults face rising living costs, elevated interest rates, and heavier reliance on credit cards — pressures that often intensify during the holidays.

Younger Clients Driving Growth

MMI data shows sharp year-over-year growth in younger adults seeking counseling:

MMI Client Volume by Age Group (November Year-over-Year):

Ages 21–30: + 65%

+ Ages 31–40: + 17%

+ Ages 41–50: + 6%

“For many young adults, the holidays collide with already tight budgets and high-interest debt,” said Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations at MMI. “What we’re seeing is more people in their 20s recognizing the warning signs earlier and asking for help before their finances spiral. We’re also seeing more young people using AI tools like ChatGPT to research debt repayment strategies and find solutions like MMI.”

