MMI’s Consumer Distress Dashboard Wins Anthem Award for Best Use of Data, Spotlighting the Financial Pressures Facing American Households

STAFFORD, Texas, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nonprofit Money Management International (MMI) has been honored with a 2025 Anthem Award for “Best Use of Data” in the Humanitarian Action & Services category, recognizing the MMI Consumer Distress Dashboard, a real-time analytics tool that tracks the financial health of Americans seeking help.

The Anthem Awards celebrate purpose and mission-driven work making measurable social impact. MMI’s dashboard stood out for transforming millions of anonymized data points into clear, accessible insights for the public, policymakers, journalists, and community partners.

Created in response to rising financial strain nationwide, the dashboard exposes the hidden pressures facing households: escalating unsecured debt, widening income-expense gaps, and surging demand for counseling, particularly among younger adults.

“We built the Consumer Distress Dashboard to pull back the curtain on what Americans are experiencing in real time,” said Jim Triggs, President and CEO at MMI. “This award is meaningful because it recognizes something we believe deeply: when you make data accessible, you empower action. You help families, leaders, and communities understand the problem so we can work together towards solutions.”

MMI’s latest insights reveal sharp increases in both unsecured debt and counseling volume across nearly all age groups, especially among younger adults, who have experienced the most dramatic rise in financial distress. The dashboard highlights stories behind the numbers: early-career households squeezed by high living costs, persistent inflation, limited savings, and elevated interest rates that compound credit challenges. These pressures have driven more consumers to seek help, with younger adults showing the largest jump in counseling engagement.

A Tool Designed for Public Good

The MMI Consumer Distress Dashboard offers free, public access to national and state-level financial stress indicators, including debt loads, household budget shortfalls, and demographic shifts among those seeking financial counseling. Its purpose is to elevate real-time data as a guidepost for community investment, policy decisions, and public understanding.

“Every data point represents a story, someone trying to regain control, rebuild stability, or break free from a cycle of debt,” added Triggs. “We’re honored that the Anthem Awards recognized the dashboard’s contribution to that mission.”

The honor follows recognition from the w3 Awards, where MMI’s “Do Debt Differently” initiative recently won gold as an integrated marketing campaign.

About MMI

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

