ibex Wave iX Wins Stevie® Award in 2024 American Business Awards® for Innovation

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that its Wave iX AI-enabled CX solution suite was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Achievement in Product Innovation in The 22 nd Annual American Business Awards ® today.



The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“We are proud to receive the Stevie® Award for our revolutionary AI-powered Wave iX solution suite,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “Generative AI is changing the CX landscape, and ibex is leading the way with innovative CX solutions that leverage AI to deliver transformative CX solutions now. Wave iX, coupled with our industry-best launch and implementation expertise and unmatched business insights, elevates customer experience, drives performance excellence, and reduces the overall cost-to-serve for top brands around the world.”

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific client needs and deliver real solutions now for transformative outcomes. Wave iX spans client collaboration, solution design, CX execution, and business insights to deliver authentic digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options to businesses of all sizes at every stage of their digital journey.

“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Dan Burris

ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co