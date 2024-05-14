Ultimus Supports Launch of CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund

CINCINNATI, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is proud to announce its relationship with CAZ Investments in supporting the launch of the CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund . This collaboration marks the debut of the first publicly offered vehicle by CAZ Investments, a renowned private market investment firm managing $6 billion in assets and serving 200 global private equity allocators.



The CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund, structured as a tender offer fund, is designed to encourage long-term investing by allowing investment managers to allocate less liquid assets. The tender offer structure provides investors with the security of quarterly liquidity options while maintaining a focus on long-term capital growth.

Christopher Zook, CIO of CAZ Investments, stated: "We are very pleased to collaborate with Ultimus on the launch of the CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund. Their consultative approach to vehicle development and specialization in navigating SEC registration has been invaluable in bringing our new fund to market, and we look forward to expanding our relationship as we expand our activities in the investment landscape.”

The Strategic Opportunities Fund aims to achieve a well-balanced portfolio by primarily focusing on private market investments, such as private equity and private credit. This strategic focus on private markets enables the fund to offer a level of diversification beyond what traditional public investments like stocks and bonds can provide.

Sean McLean, Ultimus’ SVP Retail Alternatives Fund Accounting, commented on the launch, "We’re delighted to partner with CAZ Investments on the launch of their Strategic Opportunities Fund. At Ultimus, we pride ourselves on empowering our clients with innovative fund administration solutions, deep registered fund experience, leading-edge technology, and a consultative approach. This collaboration highlights the monumental growth in the market for retail alternatives, and we are excited to support CAZ as they launch their registered offering."

With CAZ's strong foundation as a top global allocator to private equity and its substantial buying power, the CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund represents a significant step towards providing sophisticated investors with more inclusive access to high-quality private market investments.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, with focus on our consultative approach and boutique service culture.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 1000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund(s) before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund(s) and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained at (855) 886-2307 or www.cazstrategicopportunitiesfund.com

Risk Considerations:

Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The value of the fund's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses.

The Fund is newly formed and has limited operating history.

CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund is distributed by

Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. CAZ Investments is not affiliated with Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC.

