Terranet appoints strategic business developer to enhance customer relations

Terranet welcomes Jonas Renander as strategic business developer (CCO, Chief Commercial Officer). He joins the company at a crucial time as Terranet is in the process of finalizing the company's first prototype for BlincVision while also deepening dialogues with potential customers and partners.



Jonas Renander has over 20 years of experience in sales and project management on the global stage, including in anti-collision systems for the automotive industry. Among the companies he has worked with are Volvo Trucks, Volvo Cars, SAAB Automobile, and CEVT.

"Appointing Jonas marks an important step in implementing our strategy to launch BlincVision on the market and secure a formal customer agreement in 2024. With a deep technical understanding, Jonas will be able to identify customer needs, both technical and business-related. He will manage existing customer dialogues and strengthen our market engagement. Furthermore, his extensive industry knowledge, along with a broad network within mobility, will be an invaluable asset for us," says Magnus Andersson, CEO of Terranet.

”Advanced driver assistance systems are a business segment that is not yet fully developed. There are already many established players, but there is also great potential for new actors who can offer what the market still lacks. Contributing to making Terranet a leading player is very appealing to me," says Jonas Renander.

Jonas Renander will be part of the management team.

