Glassdoor Names USI Insurance Services Among the ‘Best-Led Companies’ in the US

VALHALLA, N.Y., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s inaugural award for Best-Led Companies 2024 in the nation, ranking as No. 11 among companies across all industries in the U.S. with 1,000+ employees. USI is the only insurance brokerage firm among the recognized top 50. This award honors companies with leadership teams that go above and beyond to redefine the employee experience. Notably, unlike some workplace awards, Glassdoor’s awards importantly include and rely upon input over the past year from employees who anonymously submit a company review on Glassdoor.



“The honor of being recognized among the top companies across all industries, and the only insurance brokerage firm to be recognized, is a direct reflection of and credit to USI’s more than 10,000 team members who create, innovate and demonstrate USI’s ONE Advantage in our work with clients each and every day,” stated Michael Sicard, USI chairman and CEO.



Kim Van Orman, chief human resources officer for USI, added, “Our people are the driving force behind our firm’s success, and we have worked tirelessly to create a people-focused culture that delivers a differentiated employee experience. There are nearly 25,000 companies across the U.S. with 1,000 or more employees, so to appear on this list is truly an honor.”



Glassdoor award winners for the Best-Led Companies 2024 are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary awards algorithm, and each leadership approval rating was determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024. During the year-long eligibility period, companies considered for the list must have more than 1,000 employees and receive at least 100 ratings across two leadership attributes: CEO job performance and senior management. Glassdoor’s complete awards methodology can be found here.



View Glassdoor’s list of the 50 Best-Led Companies 2024. To explore available career opportunities with USI, visit jobs.usi.com for a complete listing of our open roles.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., USI connects over 10,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

###

Attachment