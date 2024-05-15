BT Group Introduces New Global Fabric Points of Presence (PoPs) in Four Cologix Data Centers Across Canada

DENVER, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced its collaboration with BT, one of the world’s leading providers of managed communication and security services, to introduce new PoPs across four of Cologix’s data centers in Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver. It will see BT offer customers at the Cologix data centers access to its new generation of multicloud connectivity services to support the increasing demands of AI, IoT and automation applications.

BT’s new Global Fabric high-capacity, programmable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), architected for multicloud, will be available at TOR1, MTL7, VAN1 and VAN2 and will offer pre-integrated access to global cloud products directly from Canada. Options will include a new BT-enhanced Internet service, point-to-point Ethernet, multi-point Ethernet and MPLS and these will be offered in bandwidth increments of 1 Mbps up to 100 Gbps. Connectivity will be interchangeable on the same port, offering flexibility not possible on current networks.

“Global Fabric is an entirely new NaaS for large, international customers and is being built from the ground-up with a footprint of PoPs located at the doorstep to the cloud,” said Colin Bannon, CTO, Business, BT. “By working with Cologix, we’re giving our North American customers more choice in how and where they access their multicloud services with connectivity on-demand that is as flexible as the cloud itself.”

As businesses manage increasingly distributed and often complex multicloud workloads, Cologix’s collaboration with BT provides additional options to help them control costs and enhance security against advanced threats.

“The opportunity to partner with BT, a tier one carrier across our three existing markets in Canada, is a significant milestone for Cologix and our customers as we strive to provide reliable, scalable and high-speed connectivity solutions,” said Sean Maskell, President and General Manager of Cologix Canada. “This collaboration strengthens our existing interconnection ecosystem and highlights our commitment to being the premier colocation provider in Canada."

Cologix has a robust Canadian interconnection ecosystem of 350 networks, 200+ cloud providers, 15 public cloud onramps and three internet exchanges. Currently, Cologix is the leading provider of public cloud onramps in Canada, including Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Interconnect, IBM Cloud, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute and Oracle FastConnect.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services in 11 markets across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate its customers’ businesses at the digital edge. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email . Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter .

