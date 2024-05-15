Vishay Intertechnology 25 MBd Optocoupler Features Digital Input and Output to Simplify Designs and Lower Costs

MALVERN, Pa., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new 25 MBd high speed optocoupler featuring a CMOS logic digital input and output interface for easy integration into digital systems. For industrial applications, the single-channel VOIH72A combines a low 6 ns maximum pulse width distortion and 2 mA maximum supply current with a wide supply voltage range from 2.7 V to 5.5 V and high temperature operation to +110 °C.

The Vishay Semiconductors device released today utilizes a digitally controlled input LED driver with a high speed IRED, coupled with an integrated optical photodiode IC detector in a small footprint SOIC-8 package. The optocoupler’s digital input and output eliminates the need for external driver stages and current limiting resistors, lowering system costs and enabling direct connection to microcontrollers to simplify designs.

With its fast switching speeds and low pulse width distortion, the VOIH72A is ideal for data communication, pulse width modulation, and providing high voltage safety in automation equipment, motor drives, and tools. The device features a minimum common mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 20 kV/μs. Combined with its low supply current, this makes the optocoupler ideal for galvanic noise isolation and breaking up ground loops while reducing power consumption.

The RoHS-compliant device is pin to pin compatible with competing solutions while offering wider supply voltage and temperature ranges, making it a perfect replacement for new and existing designs.

Samples and production quantities of the VOIH72A are available now, with lead times of six weeks for larger orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

