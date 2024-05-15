The NFM Family of Lenders welcomes Eddie Kravchenko as Area Manager for Element Home Loans in Plano, TX

Plano, TX, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending and its Element Home Loans division is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch led by Area Manager Eddie Kravchenko. The branch is located at 3400 Silverstone Dr., Suite 111, Plano, TX 75023. The new branch will focus on expanding Element Home Loans’ flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. Element Home Loans offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s needs.

"I joined Element Home Loans because of the unparalleled career and development opportunities available for both me and my team,” said Kravchenko. “The diverse range of loan programs, cutting-edge technology, and extremely competitive rates offered by Element make it an ideal environment for growth and success in the mortgage industry. I am excited to contribute to and thrive within this innovative company."

The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eddie and his team to the Element Home Loans family,” said Element Home Loans Division President Larry Sutton. “His extensive experience, unwavering professionalism, and commitment to exceptional customer service align perfectly with our core values. His leadership and the expertise of his team are invaluable assets to Element as we continue to provide top-tier mortgage solutions to our clients. We look forward to achieving great things together."

Kravchenko is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.



For more information, please contact:

Eddie Kravchenko Area Manager

NMLS# 321657 214-336-1443

eddiek@elementhl.com

About NFM Lending



NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.