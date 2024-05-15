Beam Global to Release Q1 2024 Operating Results, Conference Call Scheduled for May 21, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM ), (the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced that it will report its Q1 2024 operating results on Monday, May 20, 2024 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on Tuesday May 21, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.



Conference call details:

Date: May 21, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-739-3880

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-5716

Pre-register for the call through this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10189455/fc91e69e73

All callers should pre-register for the call through the link above. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Beam Global call.

A webcast archive is available at the above URL for one year following the call.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Investor Relations:

Core IR

+1 516-222-2560

IR@BeamForAll.com

Media Contact:

Skyya PR

+1 651-335-0585

Press@BeamForAll.com