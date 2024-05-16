Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH)

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, an equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an Update Note on ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH). The update note includes information on the ProPhase’s business model, services, industry, financial results, valuation, and risks.



Operational Updates and Growth Catalysts for ProPhase Labs' Diverse Business Portfolio - ProPhase Labs is actively advancing its diverse business portfolio, addressing opportunities across its various divisions. Key updates from its manufacturing, genomics, and diagnostic businesses reflect the company's ongoing efforts to optimize operations and expand its market reach:



Pharmaloz Manufacturing Expansion and Strategic Deals: Pharmaloz Manufacturing is poised for significant growth, engaging in late-stage negotiations to potentially sell its plant or pre-book future capacity of its second manufacturing line. The second line, expected to be operational by Q3, could, in combination with line one, generate $40-$45 million in revenue, with potential to reach $80-$100 million if two additional lines are added in 2025. The company has also secured two major deals worth over $5 million annually and is in talks with several more non-seasonal clients. Operating enhancements include the introduction of new liquid fill equipment and an average price increase of 15.2% for 2024 productions. Additionally, Pharmaloz has successfully passed a 3-year FDA audit and a 4-day UL Audit, reinforcing its regulatory compliance and market readiness.

BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer Test Potentially Progress Toward Commercialization: The BE-Smart test for esophageal cancer is advancing towards commercialization, expected in the second half of 2024. Recent sample analyses by Stat King are validating the test’s high sensitivity and specificity. ProPhase Labs is finalizing CPT codes and negotiating with a potential global partner. The innovative 'advanced traffic light' diagnostic approach could revolutionize treatment strategies for Barrett’s Esophagus patients, potentially becoming a standard pre-endoscopy test. This market could be worth $7 - $14 billion if fully adopted. Collaborative efforts with Mayo Clinic are exploring additional biomarkers, enhancing the test’s diagnostic capabilities.

Nebula Genomics’ Technological Advancements and Global Expansion: Nebula Genomics has expanded its business development team to boost global outreach and advanced genetic testing capabilities. Enhanced lab automation and staffing in New York have improved throughput and reduced processing times. The recent partnership with MenaDNA, Inc., along with other ongoing negotiations, potentially positions Nebula for significant global expansion, sustained by robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive genetic data.

Project ZenQ-AI Pioneering Cancer Treatment Research: Project ZenQ-AI represents an innovative initiative in cancer treatment, leveraging the company’s extensive genomics database and insights from the BE-Smart test. By applying advanced AI algorithms, the project aims to discover new therapies, focusing particularly on antibody drug conjugates (“ADCs”). This strategic move harnesses AI to accelerate oncological breakthroughs, showcasing ProPhase Labs' commitment to innovation in cancer research. A large investment bank just recently projected that ADC therapy could represent a meaningful portion of the $400 billion oncology market by 2028.

Equivir Clinical Trials and Market Expansion: Equivir is nearing a significant milestone with nearly 300 patients completing the 180-day study period. With over 329 active participants, preliminary results from 152 patients at the 90-day mark have been promising. Full data from the study is expected by the end of the second quarter. Plans are underway to ramp up production and launch Equivir capsules in the second half of 2024. Additionally, ProPhase Labs is exploring expanded distribution through partnerships, potentially reaching over 40,000 retail outlets.



ProPhase Labs is actively advancing its diverse business portfolio, addressing opportunities across its various divisions. Key updates from its manufacturing, genomics, and diagnostic businesses reflect the company's ongoing efforts to optimize operations and expand its market reach: Valuation - Despite a significant decrease in net revenue in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to a drop in COVID-19 diagnostic services, ProPhase Labs’ current financial results do not fully reflect the company’s growth potential. Several strategic initiatives across its subsidiaries, including the expansion of Pharmaloz Manufacturing, advancement in the BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer Diagnostic Test commercialization efforts, and anticipated Equivir launch indicate a strong foundation for future value generation. The initiation of project ZenQ-AI, leveraging a vast genomics database for potential cancer therapies while actively engaging in material agreements within its genomics business, points toward substantial revenue growth opportunities. These material developments strengthen confidence in the company's valuation and future performance despite the current dip in earnings linked to the transient nature of pandemic-related services. We have updated our valuation model to reflect the updated financial numbers and re-assessed our SOTP valuation approach reiterating our valuation of $21.00 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company.



