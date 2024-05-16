Hip-Hop Duo Flyana Boss Joins Musicians On Call & Men’s Wearhouse in Making Prom Memories With Pediatric Patients in the Bronx

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many teens, finding the perfect dress or suit is the first of many memories from the Prom season. Hospitalized teens don’t always get to enjoy the same exciting moments, and Musicians On Call (MOC) wanted to change that. MOC, a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, partnered with Men’s Wearhouse and hip-hop duo Flyana Boss to help patients at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) in the Bronx, New York make their own special memories this season.



During an invite-only styling session at CHAM, pediatric patients were treated to a custom styling session with Men’s Wearhouse to find the perfect look for their hospital Prom celebration. While they were being measured and fitted, Flyana Boss chatted with the patients, even personally helping patients pick out the perfect accessories for their Prom looks. One lucky patient, Manny, was surprised by Musicians On Call and CHAM with the news that his Prom suit was his to keep, thanks to Men’s Wearhouse.

Musicians On Call and Men’s Wearhouse also hosted styling sessions for St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami ahead of their hospital Prom celebrations. Thanks to Amazon Music, MOC took Volunteer Musician Zach Williams room to room to perform for patients in St. Louis, giving them tiaras and corsages to wear and playing familiar songs for family members to dance to. For their 10th year of Prom celebrations, patients at Holtz Children’s found the perfect styles for this year’s theme, “It’s My Era,” celebrating who they are and their belief in themselves. Volunteer Musician Alexa Lash also brought the healing power of music to patients’ bedsides during the celebration.

“Musicians On Call is all about bringing joy into, oftentimes, stressful situations in the hospital, making the road to recovery a bit easier for both the patients and their families. When we can do that for hospitalized teens in pivotal moments like their Prom, it’s incredibly rewarding to help them make memories they otherwise might have missed out on,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. “Men’s Wearhouse has been a longstanding partner in helping us make this an enjoyable time for these patients, and we are grateful to Flyana Boss for joining in on the fun this year. It’s an experience these patients will never forget.”

“Men's Wearhouse is honored to continue our partnership with Musicians On Call to aid in giving the patients at CHAM a chance to celebrate and experience Prom,” said President of Tailored Brands, John Tighe. “Everyone deserves their moment to dress up, look good, and feel good, and we are grateful to be a part of this year’s events.”

For 25 years, Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through bedside, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states. As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC volunteers have performed for more than one million individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, Musicians On Call (MOC) celebrates 25 years of delivering the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments. More than one million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through MOC’s bedside, virtual and streaming programs. MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. With innovations like its online program platform, the organization continues its work towards revolutionizing access to music in healthcare. MOC’s network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Reba McEntire, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, Amos Lee, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

