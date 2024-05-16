PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Launches "We (Almost) Made It with Bryan Greenberg and Victor Rasuk," HBO's "How to Make It in America" Duo





LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today its newest podcast, We (Almost) Made It with Bryan Greenberg and Victor Rasuk, which is set for a May 16, 2024 debut. PodcastOne will oversee the exclusive distribution, sales rights and production of the weekly TV & Film podcast, which aims to cover the scope of hard work and hustle, areas more than familiar to the two hosts.

We (Almost) Made It with Greenberg and Rasuk, who co-starred in the cult favorite HBO series How to Make It in America, is a podcast that explores all things HUSTLE. Whether it be in film, TV, music, pop culture, fashion, sports, entrepreneurial spirit, night life, or comedy, the hosting duo will talk about it. In each episode they explore and interview people with an aspirational mindset, but also reminisce on their experience working together on their television series and their time on the grind in New York City.

“Bryan and Victor are the embodiment of making it happen. When they pitched us this podcast, their passion, their collaborative spirit and their excitement rivaled that of our own internal team at PodcastOne, and we knew instantly that this was a good fit. We’re thrilled to have them on our network,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

Greenberg has been a beloved staple in film and television for over 2 decades. Perhaps best known for his role in the beloved One Tree Hill, in addition to How to Make It in America, Greenberg’s credits also include The Mindy Project and the feature film Friends with Benefits. He can next be seen in John Wells’ and Sherman Payne’s MGM+ series “Emperor of Ocean Park”, as well as the highly anticipated NBC spinoff show, Suits: LA. Greenberg recently made his directorial debut with Junction, in which he also starred alongside Sophia Bush, Jamie Chung, Josh Peck, Ryan Eggold and Griffin Dunne. In addition to acting, Bryan is an accomplished singer, songwriter, and musician and his songs can be heard in the series Unscripted, Nobel Son, and October Road. He also performed two original songs, as well as a cover song in tribute to the deceased indie musician Elliot Smith on One Tree Hill.

Rasuk can be seen recurring in two Hulu series Reasonable Doubt and How I Met Your Father and in the film Wildflower also from Hulu and the soon to be released, Reptile, from Netflix. Rasuk previously starred in the ABC series The Baker and the Beauty and alongside John Krasinski in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Amazon Studios. Additionally on the silver screen Rasuk starred in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy of films, Godzilla, Being Flynn, Che, Lord of Dogtown and Raising Victor Vargas for which Rasuk received a prestigious Independent Spirit Award Nomination for Best Debut Performance. On Television, Rasuk is best known for his award-nominated work in HBO’s “How to Make It in America” and additional television credits include hit series “ER,” “Stalker,” “Colony,” and “Blue Bloods."

We (Almost) Made It is available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard. PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, Baby Mamas No Drama, Varnamtown, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, and The Schaub Show.

