The Dr. Gundry Podcast and PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Celebrate 5-Year Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Gundry Podcast , hosted by world-renowned heart surgeon, bestselling author, and gut health expert Dr. Steven Gundry, is celebrating its 5-year anniversary with PodcastOne , a leading publisher and podcast sales network. Since the launch of The Dr. Gundry Podcast in 2018, this show has evolved into one of the most trusted and impactful health podcasts worldwide.

Today, the Dr. Gundry Podcast is a global platform, trusted for science-based wellness advice, reaching audiences in more than 100 countries. Together with PodcastOne, the show has expanded its reach across all major streaming platforms — including PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and iHeart. The Dr. Gundry Podcast YouTube channel has also achieved remarkable milestones this year: over 100 million total views and 1.19 million subscribers.

Joining PodcastOne in 2020, The Dr. Gundry Podcast has grown exponentially, thanks to PodcastOne’s innovative distribution technology and network of premium programming. PodcastOne hosts some of the world’s most popular podcasts, offering creators and audiences an unmatched listening experience through state-of-the-art production, analytics, and audience engagement tools.

“Thanks to our partnership with PodcastOne, we’ve been able to reach millions more people with a simple but powerful message: By focusing on the right foods (and which to avoid) to heal the microbiome, we can reclaim our health and live vibrant, fulfilled lives,” says Dr. Steven Gundry.

A Global Destination for Science-Based Longevity and Nutrition Information — The Dr. Gundry Podcast explores the cutting-edge science of gut health, metabolic flexibility, nutritional discoveries, and longevity practices. Each week, Dr. Gundry dives deep into how simple diet and lifestyle shifts can dramatically improve health, from reducing inflammation to supporting energy, focus, and healthy aging.

Listeners can expect engaging solo episodes and thought-provoking conversations with world-class experts, such as Arianna Huffington and Tony Robbins, and covering topics such as:

How to repair your gut lining and restore microbiome balance

Why certain so-called “healthy” foods may actually harm your body

The truth about lectins, sugar, and ultra-processed foods

How polyphenol-rich olive oil supports brain and heart health

The surprising connection between fasting, resistant starches, and longevity



Each episode is filled with practical, science-based advice designed to help people take control of their health naturally, without restrictive diets or complicated regimens.

Listen to the Most Popular Episodes — Discover why The Dr. Gundry Podcast continues to rank among the top wellness podcasts across the globe. Explore some of the most-downloaded and talked-about episodes here:

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons. Currently, he’s the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California, where he’s spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry MD, is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox ™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. The Gut-Brain Paradox , Dr. Gundry’s latest book explores the fascinating connection between gut health and mental health. For more information, visit drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , Dr Gundry en Español , and follow on Instagram and TikTok .

