PodcastOne And Dr. Phil’s Envoy Media Co. Join Forces To Launch New Television, DTC and Podcast Based Original and Owned Content Network, Led By All New Daily Dr. Phil Podcast

Premieres to Over 125 Million Pay Cable Subscribers and Free Streaming Viewers Via Envoy TV and Envoy FAST Channels, Dr. Phil Combined Social Following Tops 27 Million

Network Debuts With More Than 200 Podcasts and 15,000 Hours of Premium Library Content Drawn From the Combined Catalogs of PodcastOne and Envoy Media Co.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) announced today that its subsidiary PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) and Dr. Phil’s Envoy Media Co. have partnered to launch a co-branded multi-platform podcast network. The networks’ multiple original and owned content lineup debuts later this month with an all-new daily Dr. Phil Podcast to millions of global digital listeners, distributed across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, PodcastOne, as well as LiveOne’s streaming video network.

In addition, all new Envoy podcast content will be broadcast on the company’s national TV networks. These include subscription-based Envoy TV, via Charter/Spectrum Cable in 41 top US markets (e.g. New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, etc.), on national VMVPD Frndly TV, and to over 110 million homes-connected devices via Envoy FAST. The free streaming network premiered last month on national providers Samsung TV Plus, Local Now and Vidaa (on Hisense TV).

The partnership combines PodcastOne’s top-tier creators with Dr. Phil’s comprehensive national media presence and mass scale social reach (10M Facebook, 6.4M YouTube subscribers, 7.6M TikTok, 1.6M X -Twitter, and 1.4M Instagram followers), delivering a fully integrated podcast listening, viewing and advertising suite across TV, streaming and digital platforms. In addition to the universally known Dr. Phil, the network will create original daily audio and video content cross-leveraging the companies’ combined talent rosters and programming including Adam Carolla, Brendan Schaub, Jordan Harbinger, The Dr. Gundry Show, “YOUR WELCOME” with Michael Malice, A+E’s Cold Case Files, Chrisley Confessions, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley and Varnamtown.

Rob Ellin, CEO of LiveOne said, “Dr. Phil is one of the very few true media icons, and his pioneering work in delivering #1 ranked content for early podcast listeners helped shape this still fast expanding and exploding business. By combining his unparalleled reach, influence and massive evergreen library with PodcastOne’s top ten creator ecosystem, together we’re building an unprecedented new business delivering top-tier global scale and engagement across all popular media platforms.”

Dr. Phil remarked, “PodcastOne’s legendary heritage, winning management team and ability to quickly build and expand new franchises make them the perfect partner to evolve the way we bring my content and original Envoy Media programming to audiences everywhere. Together, we’ll grow both companies by delivering daily stories, insights, and entertainment to millions of podcast fans however they listen and watch.”

The new network creates a scalable original content launchpad for established stars and emerging creators alike, with broad combined promotional reach enabling maximum awareness while powering custom-integrated advertising sponsorships.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

About Envoy Media Co, Inc.

Launched in July 2025 in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Envoy Media Co. is the latest full-service national media venture from the #1 rated 21-year daily TV personality, 11-time NY Times best-selling author with over 70M books sold, celebrated journalist, #1 ranked podcast host-producer, and Emmy Award-winning producer Dr. Phil McGraw. The multi-platform content development, production, and distribution company delivers original series, an owned library, and licensed entertainment programming, live news and information, citizen journalism, live sports, documentary films and series, and other immersive programming experiences.

In October 2025 the company launched its national 24/7 premium, subscription-based cable TV network Envoy TV, on #1 US MVPD provider Charter-Spectrum systemwide, to all 41 top markets. November 2025 the company premiered its original, complementary free streaming sister channel Envoy FAST, on providers Samsung TV Plus, Local Now, and Vidaa, (powering Hisense TV) representing over 110 million combined monthly average. users.

The two national networks, along with Dr. Phil and Envoy’s top-ranked social media and streamed content, plus its forthcoming interactive app to empower top-tier talent, allow creators and community members to share their unique stories with among the broadest total viewership in national media. Building on McGraw’s decades-long trusted presence atop the television and digital content businesses, Envoy Media Co is committed to entertaining and engaging mass audiences with common sense, purpose-driven programming that informs and empowers viewers while offering advertisers powerfully engaging turnkey solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne’s ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; LiveOne’s ability to implement its recently announced digital assets treasury strategy and/or purchase digital assets from time to time pursuant to such strategy, including for up to the maximum announced amount, and other risks related to such strategy; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 2, 2025, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

