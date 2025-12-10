PodcastOne Renews LadyGang Podcast with Hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it has renewed their agreement for fan favorite podcast LadyGang from hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek. LadyGang, which launched on PodcastOne in 2015. The extension solidifies the decade-long relationship between the two entities.

The podcast’s creators, E! News Host Keltie Knight, actress Becca Tobin, and fashion designer Jac Vanek, have been featured in Good Morning America, TODAY, People, Variety, Who What Wear, Entertainment Tonight, The New York Times, and The Hollywood Reporter. LadyGang hosted and produced their very first podcast festival earlier this year, LadyWorld. LadyWorld featured appearances by fellow podcast creators Giggly Squad’s Hannah Berner, Stassi Schroeder, Chicks in the Office and Girls Gotta Eat amongst others. LadyGang has hosted guests such as Sharon Stone, RuPaul, Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Shania Twain, Bethenny Frankel, Paige Desorbo, Tamron Hall, Chelsea Handler and Jane Lynch. In addition to continuing to have one of the most successful podcasts in the world, they’ve seen long-term brand partnership success with major brands such as Skims, Vogue, Chanel, Macy’s, Marshalls, DSW, Hilton, Spanx, Disney, Hulu and Hyundai.

“PodcastOne is thrilled to be the one and only home to the LadyGang podcast. Over the last decade LadyGang has never missed a week in putting out episodic content and we have worked hand in hand with Keltie, Becca and Jac to ensure that LadyGang remains one of the most trusted voices in podcasting. Our last ten years together has been a truly rewarding and creative experience and we look forward to many more years to come,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

“Fresh off LadyWorld, the biggest celebration of podcast culture we've ever attempted, we’re honored to step into our 10th year with PodcastOne. LadyGang was built on friendship, chaos, and radical honesty, and ten years later, those pillars are still what make our community special. This year is about honoring where we’ve been and redefining what comes next,” said Knight, Tobin and Vanek.

LadyGang began as a podcast with the mission to make women feel less alone and to date the show has garnered over 300 million downloads, over 100 million video content views on social media, topped the podcast charts, and spawned a television series, clothing line, accessories line, two best-selling books and a destination podcast festival. LadyGang has been consistently at the forefront in their innovative approach to marketing and presenting their podcast to audiences and to advertisers. From Facebook Groups that focus on their community of listeners, to design focused merchandise lines, live shows to social media integrations and segment sponsorships LadyGang has set the standard for a successful business model for podcasting in a modern era. The podcast has been a People's Choice Award nominee and a Webby Award nominee for best series, has been featured on Entertainment Weekly's coveted "Must List” and was judged "Podcast of the Year" upon its debut.

LadyGang is among the top rated programs at PodcastOne alongside The Adam Carolla Show, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Kharma and Choas, Bitch Bible, Stassi and Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. PodcastOne’s robust network of programming is available on Podcastone , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

Contact:

Susan Madore

susan@guttmanpr.com

