Nintex Selects Alloy as Its Website Development and Digital Marketing Agency

Atlanta, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alloy , the premier agency specializing in precision storytelling and experiences for imaginative tech brands, announced that Nintex , a leader in process intelligence and automation, has retained the firm to redesign and replatform Nintex’s website to reflect its evolving position in the marketplace, as well as manage social media marketing campaigns . Alloy’s work will elevate Nintex’s market presence as it shapes the future of intelligent process management.

Eight thousand companies worldwide, including over 50% of the Fortune 500, turn to Nintex to accelerate digital transformation. Following a series of acquisitions and new marketing hires , Nintex recognized a need for a partner that could support its strategy and evolving business needs.

Alloy stood out in Nintex’s agency search process due to its extensive expertise in building well-orchestrated tools, experiences, and ecosystems that fuel performance, as well as the agency’s partnership with WebOps platform Pantheon. Founded 12 years ago, Alloy has a long track record of concepting and delivering marketing programs, platforms and products that enable mid-market technology brands to engage buyers and delight users. In fact, in its first quarter of leading social media efforts for Nintex, Alloy improved engagement rates by 30% and added thousands of followers.

“As a pioneering brand that’s competing in a burgeoning sector, we needed a partner that understood where we’re at, and where we want to go,” said Jesse Hamlin, VP of corporate marketing at Nintex. “Alloy truly understands what we’re looking to accomplish in our next chapter, and we couldn’t be more optimistic about our partnership.”

“One of the reasons our team was drawn to Nintex is because their mission is to reimagine the way people work,” said Renee Spurlin , executive vice president at Alloy. “Now, we’re excited to reimagine how Nintex’s audiences experience the brand across digital channels. By taking their brand presence and story to the next level, we’ll ensure Nintex marketing mirrors the current market movements and Nintex's desire to help a specific, underserved audience.”

Alloy exists at the intersection of PR and CX, a rare position that allows the firm to truly understand clients’ needs, create digital experiences that drive growth and innovation, and use storytelling to build and grow brand reputation. Find out more at https://alloycrew.com/expertise or get in touch here .

About Alloy

Alloy is the precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative technology brands. Unlike traditional agencies, Alloy’s solutions cover the full spectrum of marketing needs — from PR and comms to brand and digital — giving clients a leg up with greater alignment across the entire business and user journey. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and recognized more than 20 times for UX and UI design. To see how Alloy stands out from the crowd, visit alloycrew.com and follow @Alloy_Crew on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).