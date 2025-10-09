Alloy Acquires Digital Marketing Agency Hot Sauce, Bolstering Its Martech Capabilities

Atlanta, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the marketing and transformation partner for the age of intelligence, today announced its acquisition of Atlanta-based digital marketing agency Hot Sauce. This strategic move combines Hot Sauce’s martech capabilities with the breadth of Alloy’s solutions, strengthening the agency’s offering to deliver powerful marketing campaigns and accelerate growth for clients.

Hot Sauce, founded in 2010, is known for creating high-impact digital experiences and growth marketing programs, helping leading companies from the technology sector, financial services, public sector and more define their value propositions and engage their target audiences across the buyer journey. By integrating Hot Sauce's expertise in marketing technology and data-driven digital marketing strategies, this acquisition strengthens Alloy's core offerings and positions the agency to deliver even greater value to its clients, particularly in the B2B technology sector.

"Helping brands stand out, connect, convert and grow is at the heart of Alloy’s mission, and a deep understanding of how to engage buyers in the rapidly evolving AI landscape is critical to achieving that goal," said Raj Choudhury , CEO of Alloy. "Hot Sauce’s talent in martech and experience driving complex marketing campaigns complements our capabilities while layering in additional expertise to help our clients effectively reach and compel their target audiences.”

Alloy continues to experience explosive growth, being recognized as the 121st fastest-growing company in metro Atlanta and 132nd in Georgia on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list . Alloy ranked 2816th nationally, climbing over 300 spots in its national ranking from the prior year while seeing a three-year revenue increase of 143%, highlighting its sustained growth and leadership in the marketing and technology sectors. Alloy was also named a top ranking company on the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter List , recognizing it as one of Atlanta’s 75 fastest-growing private companies in 2025.

"Joining forces with Alloy is an exciting next chapter for us,” said George Carless , Founder of Hot Sauce. “We have long admired Alloy’s strategic vision and share a similar mission, and our team is thrilled to be part of the Alloy crew and contribute to the agency's continued growth."

The full Hot Sauce team will join Alloy, with its leadership playing a key role in guiding the agency's expanded marketing services and solutions.

About Alloy

Alloy is a marketing and transformation partner for the age of intelligence full of creative thinkers and problem solvers whose results-oriented work extends throughout the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. Reimagination is what Alloy does best, fusing precision with possibility to help companies transform, connect, retain and grow. The agency solves complex challenges across four strategic areas: brand & experience, comms & PR, platform innovation and marketing orchestration. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, two-time Fastest Growing Agency, and has been celebrated for Best Use of Measurement and Data. To learn more, visit alloycrew.com and follow @alloy_crew on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce is an Atlanta-based digital marketing agency whose mission is to help clients better understand and communicate their unique value to their customers through a combination of smart thinking, creativity and technology - so they can make their statement. To learn more, visit hotsauceatl.com.