Alloy and The Partnership Merge to Form Market-Leading Agency that Drives Powerful Growth for Innovative Brands

Atlanta, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the marketing and transformation partner for the age of intelligence and one of Atlanta’s fastest-growing agencies, and The Partnership , Atlanta’s oldest privately-held, full-service marketing and brand communications agency, announced today that they have merged. Operating under the Alloy brand, this strategic merger brings together two award-winning, minority-owned businesses, accelerating market expansion and forming one of the largest, fastest-growing independent agencies in Atlanta. The move reinforces Alloy’s commitment to building a comprehensive, future-ready agency that solves complex client challenges.

The Partnership has four decades of proven success in integrated marketing and public relations with particular expertise in healthcare, financial services and economic development. By merging with Alloy, the combined agency expands its geographic footprint and scales its capabilities across marketing strategy, advertising and PR, while deepening expertise around research, data analytics and digital product development — delivering a more comprehensive solution set for its combined client roster. Alloy clients will also gain access to P360, an AI-powered, customizable data-curation platform that provides a consolidated, intuitive view of digital reporting across marketing channels.

This deal follows a year of significant growth for Alloy, including its recent acquisition of Hot Sauce, which infused the agency with top-tier experts in martech, and being named one of Atlanta’s fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 as well as an Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter. Bringing The Partnership under the Alloy brand increases the agency’s talent base by 50% and makes it one of the top five largest independent agencies in the Southeast.

“The Partnership not only has deep experience in marketing and communications, but a commitment to forming strong client relationships rooted in curiosity and collaboration - a value that Alloy shares,” said Raj Choudhury , CEO of Alloy. “By combining forces, Alloy is strengthening our ability to fuse precision with possibility and help our clients reach and exceed their growth goals. We’re thrilled to move forward as a unified team under the Alloy brand, advancing our mission of redefining marketing integration for imaginative brands.”

The Partnership has longstanding relationships with brands throughout the Southeast and nationwide, including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, CURE Childhood Cancer, Peach Pass, Naples Comprehensive Health, Cumberland CID and The Dairy Alliance.

“We’ve always believed bold thinking should lead to real impact, for our team, our clients and the markets we influence,” said Amanda Lucey , CEO of The Partnership and now Partner and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Alloy. “Together, we're not just expanding capabilities, we’re accelerating what’s possible. This momentum will allow us to move faster, think bigger and deliver smarter solutions that raise the standard for what brands should expect from their agency partner.”

All of The Partnership’s team members will join Alloy, building a robust talent base that can deliver against client needs across the marketing ecosystem. The Partnership’s leaders will continue to play a key role in guiding the direction of the expanded agency and its services, as well as the combined team’s continued designation as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about Alloy and our services, visit alloycrew.com .

About Alloy

Alloy is a marketing and transformation partner for the age of intelligence — full of creative thinkers and problem solvers — whose results-oriented work extends throughout the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. Reimagination is what Alloy does best, fusing precision with possibility to help companies transform, connect, retain and grow. The agency solves complex challenges across four strategic areas: brand & experience, comms & PR, platform innovation and marketing orchestration. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, two-time Fastest Growing Agency, and has been celebrated for Best Use of Measurement and Data. To learn more, visit alloycrew.com and follow @alloy_crew on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About The Partnership