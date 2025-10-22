Alloy Snags 9 Prestigious Awards for Outstanding Work in Marketing and PR

Atlanta, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the marketing and transformation partner for the age of intelligence, is proud to announce it has received nine new industry honors, bringing its total 2025 award count to 20. These awards highlight the impact of Alloy’s client work over the past year, spanning digital strategy, design, user experience, platform innovation and PR.

Of these accolades, Alloy earned four w3 awards , which are presented by the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts and celebrate trend setters and excellence in digital content, design and experiences. The agency received two Gold and two Silver awards for outstanding website and UX design on behalf of Georgia Aquarium , the Barr Foundation and Digital Hands .

Alloy also secured four honors across Ragan’s PR Daily award programs for strategic communications and creative excellence. Alloy’s work on the Atlanta Beltline earned top recognition, receiving first place at the Nonprofit Communications Awards for website redesign and an honorable mention for its work reimagining the iconic brand. Alloy also received honorable mentions at the Social Media & Digital Awards for the success of its community engagement campaign for S&T Bank and PR program for AlgoSec.

“At Alloy we combine data-driven strategy with nuanced storytelling to help our clients engage their audiences at a deeper level and achieve results that propel their brands forward,” said Melissa Baratta , EVP, Client Partnerships at Alloy. “These awards are a testament not just to our team’s talent and boundless creativity, but to our strong partnerships and the meaningful impact we deliver for the companies we partner with."

Beyond recognition for exceptional client work, Alloy was also named to the 2026 PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 , which spotlights the most innovative PR firms for their creativity, leadership and lasting impact in the communications industry. This comes on the heels of being recognized as one of Atlanta’s 75 fastest-growing private companies on the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s prestigious Pacesetter list and being named to the Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year.

