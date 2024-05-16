Red Cross announces new field hospital in Rafah

OTTAWA, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the overwhelming demand for health care in Gaza, the Canadian Red Cross, in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Norwegian Red Cross, and nine other National Red Cross Societies, has opened a field hospital in Rafah.



The Canadian Red Cross, with the support of the Government of Canada has contributed to the field hospital with surgical equipment, medicines, diagnostic equipment, disinfection materials and personnel.

Quick Facts:

The field hospital will allow health care workers to:

manage a 60-bed medical facility;

care for up to 200 patients daily;

provide emergency surgical care, obstetric and gynecological, newborn and pediatric care; and,

provide both outpatient and inpatient care.

The field hospital will complement and support the work of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), which has been providing emergency medical care to thousands of people since the escalation of hostilities. Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners, including the PRCS and the National Society partner in Israel, Magen David Adom (MDA), continue to provide health services to people in need, and are working in conditions where their lives at risk.

As a neutral, impartial, and independent humanitarian aid organization, the Red Cross Red Crescent will continue to provide critical support to those in need. The Canadian Red Cross alongside Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners, reiterates the urgent need for:

the protection of civilians and aid workers from harm at all costs;

the dignified delivery of humanitarian services which includes the safe passage of aid; and,

a political resolution to ensure the sustained, safe, and dignified delivery and distribution of aid.





Quote:

“The Canadian Red Cross is working alongside its Movement partners to provide urgently needed health care to people in Rafah where health care facilities are in short supply. The Canadian Red Cross has provided vital supplies and personnel, and is grateful to the Government of Canada and the generosity of donors for their contributions to help people who desperately require it.”

- Kelsey Lemon, vice-president, International Operations, Canadian Red Cross

Those wishing to donate to the Middle East Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can do so at redcross.ca.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need, and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

English: 1-877-599-9602

French: 1-888-418-9111