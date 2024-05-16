Four CentralReach Executives Honored at NJ INNOVATE100 2024 Leaders Celebration

HOLMDEL, NJ., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD care software for ABA and multi-disciplinary practices, received four executive placements on the NJ INNOVATE100 List for 2024, highlighting the executive leadership team’s clear commitment to furthering developments in ABA care software. Among the CentralReach executives honored on the top innovators for the technology list are Chris Sullens, Chief Executive Officer, Clark Convery, Chief Operating Officer, Karen Parisi, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chris Dudick, General Manager, SILAS.

The NJ INNOVATE100 Leaders List acknowledges the finest innovation leaders and accomplished professionals from various sectors playing a role in New Jersey’s innovation ecosystem, showcasing collaboration within companies and among organizations. Honorees from the 2024 INNOVATE100 Leaders List were recognized at the inaugural INNOVATE100 initiative event at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center on May 14th.

“I’m honored to be recognized alongside my colleagues as top innovators in technology,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach and award recipient. “Within the autism and IDD care space there continues to be a growing capacity constraint - not enough clinicians to serve the demand - creating an even more important need for innovation to close this gap. Innovation sits at the center of everything we do and it has helped us deliver revolutionary solutions such as our proprietary GenAI assistant - cari - to help our customers create an AI-boosted workforce that can serve the demand for care that grows daily. So proud of CentralReach, the team, our home here in New Jersey, and all the things we have planned to deliver on our mission of providing the leading software and services platform to help children and adults diagnosed with autism and related IDDs - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives.”

CentralReach was also recognized as one of South Florida’s fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine earlier this year as well as received an Outstanding Recognition from eHealthcare Leadership Awards. For the full list of this year’s NJ INNOVATE100 winners, please visit: https://njbmagazine.com/njb-news-now/nj-innovate-100-leaders-recognized-may14/.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 175,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.