Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of 17 June 2024

SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the Company) informs its shareholders that its annual general meeting (Annual General Meeting) and its extraordinary general meeting (Extraordinary General Meeting together with the Annual General Meeting to be referred to as the General Meetings) will be held on 17 June 2024 at 2:30 p.m. (Luxembourg time) and 4.30 p.m. respectively at Sofitel Luxembourg Europe, 6 rue du Fort Niedergruenewald, L-2226 Kirchberg, Luxembourg. The General Meetings will be video broadcasted live, through the Company’s website.

The convening notice (Convening Notice) detailing the agenda of the General Meetings was published in the Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations (RESA) as well as in the Tageblatt, on 17 May 2024. The procedures for voting at this General Meetings are set out in the Convening Notice.

This Convening Notice together with all ancillary documents and preparatory information relating to the General Meetings are available to shareholders on the Company's website at https://www.solutions30.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/ where they can be consulted and downloaded.

For any further information, please:

visit the Investor Relations / General Meeting section of the website: https://www.solutions30.com

where all relevant documents are available,

or contact the Company by email at the following address: investor.relations@solutions30.com.





