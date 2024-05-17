Martela Plc - Managers' transactions – Taipale

Martela Plc, Managers' transactions, 17.5.2024 at 12.00

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Taipale, Ville

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Martela Plc

LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20240516144935_56

Transaction date: 2024-05-16

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900385

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 13066 Unit price: 1.30 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 13066 Volume weighted average price: 1.30 EUR



Martela Plc

Henri Berg

CFO

tel +358 40 8365 464

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main news media

www.martela.com

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.