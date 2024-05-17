Research Reveals Hidden Cost Of Mental Illness During Mental Health Awareness Month

Belleville, Illinois, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Allsup, the nation’s premier provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services, highlights the immense economic costs of mental illness in the U.S. based on recent research findings. A Yale University paper released in April underscores the urgency and necessity of accessible and comprehensive mental health services to mitigate these costs and support societal and individual well-being. This report echoes similar findings from National Alliance on Mental Illness estimating annual costs of over $225 billion for mental health treatment.

The Yale study reveals that mental illness in the U.S. has a substantial economic impact, totaling $282 billion annually. This figure includes costs related to healthcare, lost productivity, and social services. This data highlights the critical need for enhanced mental health services, supports ongoing efforts at Allsup to facilitate access to financial support through its Disability Financial Solutions®, particularly for those navigating the complexities of Social Security Disability Insurance application for benefits. This assistance from Allsup, in the areas of healthcare insurance, debt relief, household expenses and more, often represents a vital initial step toward financial and medical stability.

“Understanding the economic impact of mental illness helps us advocate more effectively for comprehensive mental health services, which are crucial for those seeking SSDI assistance,” said T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup. “During Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond, we encourage increased discussion on mental health and urge individuals to utilize the myriad of resources available to them.”

Another recommendation from the study is the need to broaden the scope of covered mental health services, including preventive measures, to proactively address and prevent the escalation of mental health issues. The findings also advocate for stringent standards and robust oversight of mental health service providers to ensure high-quality care, promote accountability, and protect individual well-being.

This Mental Health Awareness Month, Allsup stands with those affected by mental illness and continues to support advancements in healthcare policy and service delivery that improve mental health outcomes. As part of our continued commitment to mental health wellness and support, Allsup assists those applying for Social Security disability benefits and recognizes the importance of connecting individuals with the resources they need to thrive.

Several resources are available to offer support and assistance for individuals facing mental health challenges.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness provides educational programs and advocacy through its helpline.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a 24/7 helpline for treatment referrals. MentalHealth.gov provides valuable information on mental health issues and treatments.

For immediate text-based support, individuals can connect with a crisis counselor by texting HOME to 741741 through the Crisis Text Line.

These resources can be a lifeline to accessing help and finding pathways to better mental health. Community support can be a game-changer for mental health improvements, as it provides a network of understanding, encouragement, and resources that can significantly alleviate feelings of isolation and promote recovery and well-being.

June 4-6, 2024: Coming soon, NAMI’s annual convention – NAMICon 2024 – is an important gathering focused on mental health advocacy, sharing best practices, and advancing policy changes to improve mental health care systems across the country. The convention serves as a critical platform for bringing together mental health advocates, professionals, and the public to discuss and influence the future of mental health care.

