Ocugen Announces CSO to Present on Modifier Gene Therapy at International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy 2024

MALVERN, Pa., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that Arun Upadhyay, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research & Development, Ocugen will speak at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting being held May 29-June 1, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.



“I’m very pleased to present OCU400 data among an organization dedicated to translating cell and gene therapies into safe and effective treatments to improve patients’ lives,” said Dr. Upadhyay. “OCU400 modifier gene therapy represents a breakthrough approach for the potential treatment of broader retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) diseases where more than 100 mutations are involved.”

ISCT provides cutting-edge translational content and an opportunity to connect with global experts from academic institutions, regulatory agencies, and the healthcare industry. Attendees can participate in robust debates, collaborate on developing solutions to sector challenges, and join conversations advancing the field of cell and gene therapy.

Details on Dr. Upadhyay’s presentation are as follows:

Late-Breaking Oral Abstract Session: Safety and Efficacy Results from a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of OCU400 Modifier Gene Therapy for Treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Time: 5-6 p.m. PDT

Location: Room 202-204, Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building

Dr. Upadhyay’s poster will also be available during Poster Networking Session #1 on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 from 7-8:30 p.m. PDT.

The OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial is currently underway and on track to meet the Company’s 2026 BLA and MAA approval targets. OCU400 is the first gene therapy program to enter Phase 3 with a broad RP indication.

About OCU400

OCU400 is the Company’s gene-agnostic modifier gene therapy product based on nuclear hormone receptor (NHR) gene, NR2E3. NR2E3 regulates diverse physiological functions within the retina—such as photoreceptor development and maintenance, metabolism, phototransduction, inflammation and cell survival networks. Through its drive functionality, OCU400 resets altered/affected cellular gene networks and establishes homeostasis—a state of balance, which has the potential to improve retinal health and function in patients with RP. Nearly 300,000 people are affected by RP in the U.S. and EU combined.

About Modifier Gene Therapy

Modifier gene therapy is designed to fulfill unmet medical needs related to retinal diseases, including IRDs, such as RP, LCA and Stargardt disease, as well as multifactorial diseases like dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD). Our modifier gene therapy platform is based on the use of NHRs, master gene regulators, which have the potential to restore homeostasis — the basic biological processes in the retina. Unlike single-gene replacement therapies, which only target one genetic mutation, we believe that our modifier gene therapy platform, through its use of NHRs, represents a novel approach that has the potential to address multiple retinal diseases caused by mutations in multiple genes with one product, and to address complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently, Ocugen has three modifier gene therapy programs in the clinic: OCU400, OCU410, and OCU410ST. In addition to the OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial, the OCU410 Phase 1/2 ArMaDa clinical trial for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dAMD and the OCU410ST Phase 1/2 GARDian clinical trial for Stargardt disease are currently underway. GA affects approximately two to three million people in the U.S. and EU combined and Stargardt disease affects nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. and EU combined.

About Ocugen, Inc.



Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

