Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC partners with MLS Grid to manage real estate data feeds

SALT LAKE CITY, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Regional (SOMO) MLS, LLC announces that the organization has begun using MLS Grid to deliver and standardize data delivery for its members.

The move makes SOMO MLS, LLC the third MLS in Missouri to move to MLS Grid; continuing the goal of MLS Grid to create marketplace efficiency by streamlining data transfers across real estate markets nationwide and provide standardized vendor licenses.

With more than 500 MLSs operating nationwide, it’s often a challenge for brokerages to combine data from multiple markets to serve websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services and brokerage management systems.

“In MLS Grid we have found a partner who shares our commitment to make data management easier for our subscribers and the consumers who rely on them,” said SOMO MLS Director, Leah Ingalsbe. “With the help of MLS Grid, we’ll be able to provide a faster process for data licensing, billing, distribution, and online compliance."

MLS Grid’s leadership has more than 60 years of combined MLS experience. It’s a company run by MLS executives and developers who understand the industry and the challenges brokers and associations face in a fast-evolving market.

“MLS of all sizes face the same pain points with managing data feeds and licensing. Our simplified process saves MLS staff significant time and resources,” said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “Now we are helping MLSs and brokers across the state of Missouri work efficiently together to achieve a common goal as well as implement the increasingly important RESO data standards.”

About Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC

Southern Missouri Regional (SOMO) MLS, LLC formed in 2014, and is a growing regional REALTOR®-owned MLS, fostering cooperation between autonomous local associations. SOMO MLS values cooperative decision-making, and provides secure, comprehensive, and accurate property listing data to its nearly 5,000 subscribed real estate professionals.



About MLS Grid

Currently representing nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.