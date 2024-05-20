GL Communications Enhances Telecommunications and IT Consulting Services

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their comprehensive suite of consulting services, designed to efficiently manage engineering and IT projects while providing significant cost savings. GL maintains Technology Solution Centers in Bengaluru, India and Washington DC, USA with highly experienced software and hardware developers, network engineers, cyber security experts and project managers.



[For illustration, refer to https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/consulting-newsletter.jpg]

GL Communications Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive telecommunications and IT consulting services and cutting-edge test solutions. The company caters to the diverse needs of various industries, including telecommunications, aerospace and defense, e-commerce, oil and gas, and healthcare.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states, “GL Communications Inc. provides comprehensive consulting services encompassing telecommunications and IT projects, spanning managed network services, network infrastructure test and evaluation, custom hardware and software development, cyber security guidance, project management, vendor analysis and selection, and field inspection. With expertise across various telecommunications networks such as Ethernet, IP, Wireless, Fiber Optic, Land Mobile Radio, Time Division Multiplexing Networks (T1 E1), and Analog, the company delivers tailored solutions to meet diverse client needs.”

In addition to consulting services, GL Communications Inc. produces advanced telecommunications test equipment designed to comprehensively assess network performance. The equipment can capture and store traffic at ultra-high data rates on Ethernet/IP networks. It measures voice quality, call successes and failures, throughput, latency, signal strength, and more. Furthermore, GL's products can simulate real-world network scenarios such as congestion, packet loss, delay, and other conditions, providing valuable insights for network optimization and troubleshooting. GL offers specialized training, both onsite and remote, for its entire product lineup.

GL Communications Inc. offers a comprehensive range of solutions to meet diverse business needs:

Managed Network Services: End-to-end network design, implementation, monitoring, cyber security and support services. Both remote and onsite staffing can be provided. GL’s staff possess multiple IT certifications including CISSP, CCSP, CCNA, CEH, CompTIA, PMP and more.

Custom Hardware and Software Development: Specialized applications for Windows® and Linux®, custom-built servers, portable PCs, IoT devices, hand-held devices, centralized monitoring platforms and surveillance solutions.

Outsourcing Solutions: Cost-effective outsourcing options for IT support, project management, and software development, leveraging GL's expertise as an extension of your organization.

GL Communications possesses over 35 years of successful projects and satisfied clients across the government and private sector. GL’s innovative solutions stay ahead of industry trends, while their customer-centric approach involves close collaboration to understand requirements and exceed expectations. Additionally, their scalable and flexible services adapt to changing business needs, ensuring comprehensive support for all clients.

With multiple solution centers in Bengaluru, India and Washington DC, USA, GL Communications Inc. boasts a global presence with a local touch. The team of skilled professionals supports international customers across various industries and offers cost effective solutions for all clients. With round-the-clock support, GL has earned a reputation as a reliable partner for mission critical networks and services.

GL Communications Inc. has become a trusted partner for many customers due to its cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and unmatched capabilities in solving the toughest telecom and IT challenges. Whether seeking managed network services, custom development solutions, or reliable outsourcing options, GL Communications Inc. stands out as a go-to provider. Contact GL Communications today to discuss how they can support your business growth and success.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com