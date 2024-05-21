Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 20

21 May 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 20

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 20:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement7,354,810200.70561,476,151,713
13/05/2024135,000193.806226,163,837
14/05/2024125,614194.372224,415,870
15/05/2024135,329192.760426,086,072
16/05/202492,172194.288917,907,996
17/05/202441,280198.91668,211,277
Total accumulated over week 20529,395194.1557102,785,052
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme7,884,205200.26581,578,936,765

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.91% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

