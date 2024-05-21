|Company announcement no. 21 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
21 May 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 20
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 20:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|7,354,810
|200.7056
|1,476,151,713
|13/05/2024
|135,000
|193.8062
|26,163,837
|14/05/2024
|125,614
|194.3722
|24,415,870
|15/05/2024
|135,329
|192.7604
|26,086,072
|16/05/2024
|92,172
|194.2889
|17,907,996
|17/05/2024
|41,280
|198.9166
|8,211,277
|Total accumulated over week 20
|529,395
|194.1557
|102,785,052
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|7,884,205
|200.2658
|1,578,936,765
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.91% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
