21 May 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 20

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 20:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 7,354,810 200.7056 1,476,151,713 13/05/2024 135,000 193.8062 26,163,837 14/05/2024 125,614 194.3722 24,415,870 15/05/2024 135,329 192.7604 26,086,072 16/05/2024 92,172 194.2889 17,907,996 17/05/2024 41,280 198.9166 8,211,277 Total accumulated over week 20 529,395 194.1557 102,785,052 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 7,884,205 200.2658 1,578,936,765

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.91% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

