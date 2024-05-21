Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 20 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 10/5/2024
|89,800
|529.79
|47,574,720
|Monday, 13 May 2024
|1,300
|573.38
|745,394
|Tuesday, 14 May 2024
|1,300
|570.84
|742,092
|Wednesday, 15 May 2024
|1,400
|571.36
|799,904
|Thursday, 16 May 2024
|1,400
|573.73
|803,222
|Friday, 17 May 2024
|1,500
|577.16
|865,740
|In the period 13/5/2024 - 17/5/2024
|6,900
|573.38
|3,956,352
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 17/5/2024
|96,700
|532.90
|51,531,072
As stated in company announcement no. 30 of 17 May 2024, the company’s share capital is reduced by the cancellation of 500,000 shares from the company's holding of treasury shares. Following this transaction, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,707,626 treasury shares corresponding to 6.83% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
