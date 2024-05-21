Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 20 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 10/5/2024 89,800 529.79 47,574,720 Monday, 13 May 2024 1,300 573.38 745,394 Tuesday, 14 May 2024 1,300 570.84 742,092 Wednesday, 15 May 2024 1,400 571.36 799,904 Thursday, 16 May 2024 1,400 573.73 803,222 Friday, 17 May 2024 1,500 577.16 865,740 In the period 13/5/2024 - 17/5/2024 6,900 573.38 3,956,352 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 17/5/2024 96,700 532.90 51,531,072

As stated in company announcement no. 30 of 17 May 2024, the company’s share capital is reduced by the cancellation of 500,000 shares from the company's holding of treasury shares. Following this transaction, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,707,626 treasury shares corresponding to 6.83% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

