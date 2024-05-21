iDirect Government To Build 5G Co-Channel Interference Mitigation Prototype for Defense Innovation Unit

HERNDON, Va., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the U.S. military and government, has won a contract with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to build an operational 5G co-channel interference mitigation solution prototype, leveraging iDirectGov’s leading Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) technology.



The award builds momentum for the recently established iDirectGov Engineering Center of Excellence where iDirectGov specialized engineers work on the most advanced, secure and resilient satellite ground systems and functionality.

iDirectGov’s 5G co-channel solution will mitigate interference for DIU mission partners, providing a critical capability to Department of Defense (DOD) users who experience 5G co-channel interference. This solution is an extension of iDirectGov’s CSIR technology that delivers uninterrupted secure communications on any radio frequency to government users, allowing them to thwart electronic warfare challenges.

“Any signal interference is harmful to defense communications, and our 5G co-channel capability will ensure our customers have the crucial interference mitigation tool that helps them with communications resiliency,” said Tim Winter, iDirect Government president. “Our high-performance, scalable and resilient product portfolio and enhancements bring flexibility, agility, transmission security and efficiency to warfighters.”

Since its beginnings in 2007, iDirectGov has supported the DOD and other agencies, solving their communications challenges with effective and exceptional delivery.

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 19 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation, has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 19 years. All its employees are permanent U.S. residents, with a third being U.S. military veterans.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal™ (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

