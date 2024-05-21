Kingsview Wealth Management Expands Servicing Relationship with Ultimus to Assist in Launch of Four New ETFs

CINCINNATI, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is proud to announce that current client Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC (“Kingsview”) once more turned to Ultimus to assist in four new ETF launches. Ultimus first collaborated with Kingsview in March of 2021 to support the launch of the three initial Monarch ETFs. Understanding the need to provide a more expansive product line to investors, Kingsview recently selected Ultimus to assist in launching four additional ETFs, bringing the total number to seven in the fund family.



Ultimus’ customizable operational model, experienced team of ETF industry professionals, and established relationships within the ETF ecosystem enabled Kingsview to provide a wider variety of investment strategies to investors.

Yash Patel, CFA, and Portfolio Manager, appreciates and values Ultimus' seasoned experience in the ETF landscape. “Operationally, this was a very smooth launch, and I have no doubt that this was due in large part to Ultimus’ highly experienced and skilled team,” said Patel. “They were extremely helpful in the launch of our first round of ETFs back in 2021, which is why we had no hesitation in deciding to work with them in the development of our latest products. We are extremely proud of our newest ETF offerings and look forward to growing our partnership with Ultimus, ultimately enabling us to bring future goals to fruition.”

The Ultimus team thrives on collaborating with investment firms on their specific objectives and prides itself on completing the process thoroughly and efficiently. “For existing clients, Ultimus is exceptional at leveraging the current connectivity and operational workflows to allow ensuing launches to be executed seamlessly,” shares Ultimus EVP and Head of Fund Administration and Product, Kevin Wolf. “Our goal is to facilitate firms’ investment objectives by utilizing our innovative technology and proven operational processes, and we take great satisfaction in supporting a partner with the expansion of their product suite.”

As clients continue to collaborate with Ultimus to achieve their goals, it is a testament to the highly dedicated and experienced team that cares about the success of its clients. Guiding clients through detailed operational processes utilizing Ultimus’ notable comprehensive, customized service model to help them diversify and expand their investment offerings always remains a company-wide priority.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, with focus on our consultative approach and boutique service culture.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 1000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

COD00000150 5/20/24