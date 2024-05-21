Concentrix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWARK, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced that members of its senior management team will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:



J.P. Morgan 52 nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference – Wednesday May 22, 2024, at the Westin Boston Seaport Hotel in Boston, MA. Concentrix will host investor meetings.

BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference – Wednesday June 5, 2024, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Concentrix will present at 4:00pm PT and will host investor meetings.



All related presentations and webcasts will be available on the investor relations page of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re human-centered, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. Whether it’s designing game-changing brand experiences, building and scaling secure AI technologies, or running digital operations that deliver global consistency with a local touch, we have it covered. At the heart of everything we do lies a commitment to transforming the way companies connect, interact, and grow. We’re here to redefine what success means, delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70 + markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

