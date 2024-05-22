First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Participate in Two June Investor Conferences

BRADENTON, Fla., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced it will participate in two June investor conferences:



The Company will meet with institutional investors at TD Cowen’s 8 th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.



The Company will meet with institutional investors at the Jefferies Consumer Conference on Monday, June 17, 2024 and Tuesday, June 18, 2024 in Nantucket, Mass.



About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2023, First Watch was named the top restaurant brand in Yelp’s inaugural list of the 50 most loved brands in the U.S. In 2023 and 2022, First Watch was named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet and recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work Award. First Watch operates more than 530 First Watch restaurants in 29 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Steven L. Marotta

941-500-1918

investors@firstwatch.com

Media Relations Contact

Jenni Glester

407-864-5823

jglester@firstwatch.com