Change of Board of Directors - employee elected member steps down and is succeeded by alternate

Bang & Olufsen A/S today announces that Brian Bjørn Hansen is stepping down as an employee elected member of the Board of Directors as of 22 May 2024.



Chair of the Board of Directors, Juha Christensen comments: “I would like to thank Brian Bjørn Hansen for his time and contribution in our Technology Committee and as a member of the Board.”

Brian Bjørn Hansen will be succeeded by alternate Andra Gavrilescu, who will become new employee-elected member of the Board of Directors.

