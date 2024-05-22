OffSec’s Cybersecurity Training Solutions Now Available in AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OffSec, a leader in continuous cybersecurity workforce development and learning, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., a Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced today that OffSec’s proactive cybersecurity training and education solutions have been added to Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace program. The CarahCloud program combines the benefits of the AWS Marketplace Private Offers feature, along with Carahsoft's contract vehicles, to provide U.S. Public Sector customers with a seamless acquisition process for their cloud solutions. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Carahsoft’s CarahCloud-Marketplace program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors, such as OffSec. The program leverages Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

OffSec delivers hands-on, real-world training content, courses and labs to the Public Sector that empower cybersecurity teams with comprehensive insights into the digital landscapes they safeguard, equipping them to effectively mitigate potential threats. OffSec solutions available in AWS Marketplace include:

Learn Fundamentals: One-year access to OffSec fundamental learning paths, and two foundational courses, PEN-103 (Kali Linux Reinvented) and PEN-210 (Foundational Wireless Network Attacks) and one exam attempt for each respective certification (KLCP and OSWP).

Learn One: One-year access to any course (i.e. PEN-200: Network Penetration Testing with Kali Linux) the customer chooses, 2 corresponding certifications (i.e. OSCP) exam attempts and OffSec Learn Fundamentals learning paths.

Learn Unlimited: One-year unlimited access to the entire OffSec Learning Library including all courses, course labs, learning paths, unlimited exam attempts and Proving Grounds Practice labs.

Learn Enterprise: Available to teams of 10+ learners, Learn Enterprise provides one-year unlimited access to the entire OffSec Learning Library including courses, course labs, all learning paths and fundamental content, PG Practice labs and the OffSec Enterprise Cyber Range and Versus.

“With cyberattacks on the rise, and a significant number of vacant cyber positions across the Federal Government and private sector, OffSec remains committed to helping develop a skilled workforce essential to strengthen the overall U.S. security framework,” said Steve Maher, Chief Revenue Officer at OffSec. “OffSec’s availability in AWS Marketplace is a significant milestone in our mission to ensure Public Sector cyber teams have the opportunity to continually hone their skills and enhance the security of the nation.”

Carahsoft works with a range of OffSec- and AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers customers the resources necessary to acquire a wide variety of cloud-based technologies that securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

“We are excited to introduce OffSec’s cyber skills education solutions in AWS Marketplace through our CarahCloud program,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “This enables Public Sector customers to access streamlined procurement, making it easy to acquire educational resources for tackling continuously evolving cyberthreats. We are committed to collaborating with our vendors and reseller partners to support the Government in its proactive efforts to counter threats through preparation and education.”

Through OffSec’s collaboration with Carahsoft and availability in AWS Marketplace, U.S. Federal customers now have an additional option to enable Government purchases. For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace program, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com. To learn more about OffSec’s solutions available through Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or OffSec@carahsoft.com; or view this on-demand webinar, “Innovations in Cybersecurity Training for the Public Sector,” co-hosted by OffSec.

About OffSec

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners. OffSec's distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the infosec talent gap by training their teams on today’s most critical skills. With the OffSec Learning Library featuring 7,000 hours of content, including over 1,800 videos, and 4,200+ labs. OffSec demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to fight cyber threats with indispensable cybersecurity skills and resources. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. For more information, visit offsec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, HR and Training Technology, MultiCloud, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, DevSecOps and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

