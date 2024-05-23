Nouryon releases 2023 Sustainability Report highlighting progress in advancing portfolio of sustainable solutions as well as improved safety and environmental performance

Nouryon, a global specialty chemicals leader , published its fifth annual sustainability report themed, ‘Essential Solutions, Sustainable Future,’ highlighting the advancements in its portfolio of sustainable solutions in addition to its safety and environmental performance. The report details the significant strides Nouryon took during the year to deliver on its purpose: Your partner in essential solutions for a sustainable future.

Key 2023 highlights include:

Nouryon delivered strong safety performance: From 2019 to 2023, its process safety incident rate decreased 78% and its OSHA Incident Rate (OIR) decreased 3%, maintaining the Company’s top quartile people safety performance 1 .

From 2019 to 2023, its process safety incident rate decreased 78% and its OSHA Incident Rate (OIR) decreased 3%, maintaining the Company’s top quartile people safety performance . Expanded portfolio of sustainable solutions : 74% of the Company’s R&D product pipeline 2 was focused on solutions with a sustainability benefit, and 32% of 2023 revenue was derived from Nouryon’s portfolio of Eco-Premium Solutions 3 . Key sustainable solutions launched in the year include antimicrobial active Triameen ® Y12D , Kromasil ® 100A diC4 spherical silica , Berol ® Nexxt surfactant , and Dissolvine ® GL Premium chelating agent . Additionally, Nouryon achieved the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification standard ISCC PLUS for green monochloroacetic acid (MCA) production at its Delfzijl site in the Netherlands.

: 74% of the Company’s R&D product pipeline was focused on solutions with a sustainability benefit, and 32% of 2023 revenue was derived from Nouryon’s portfolio of Eco-Premium Solutions . Key sustainable solutions launched in the year include antimicrobial active , , , and . Additionally, Nouryon achieved the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification standard at its Delfzijl site in the Netherlands. Nouryon advanced environmental performance through greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction and the transition to energy from renewable sources : The Company achieved a 14% reduction in total absolute Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions between 2019 and 2023. In 2023, 54% of its total electricity consumption was derived from renewable and low-carbon sources, compared to 50% in 2022.

: The Company achieved a 14% reduction in total absolute Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions between 2019 and 2023. In 2023, 54% of its total electricity consumption was derived from renewable and low-carbon sources, compared to 50% in 2022. Recognized for global climate leadership with A- score from CDP and a Gold rating from EcoVadis: Nouryon was awarded an A- score for global climate leadership from CDP , in recognition of the Company’s progress in implementing current best practices in sustainability targets, value chain engagement, and opportunity disclosures. The Company was also awarded an EcoVadis Gold rating, placing it in the top 5 percent of companies then rated by EcoVadis.

Nouryon was awarded an A- score for global climate leadership from , in recognition of the Company’s progress in implementing current best practices in sustainability targets, value chain engagement, and opportunity disclosures. The Company was also awarded an Gold rating, placing it in the top 5 percent of companies then rated by EcoVadis. Nouryon assessed 66% of supplier spend using the EcoVadis platform: This was an increase of 6% versus the previous year. The Company also continued to evaluate suppliers for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) risks resulting in 90% of supplier spend being assessed using the EcoVadis Risk IQ tool. Additionally, the Company joined Together for Sustainability (TfS) , a global coalition of 53 chemical companies dedicated to improving sustainability practices across the chemical industry.

“At Nouryon, our ability to adapt and innovate for our customers, and collaborate closely with other business partners, has served as a foundation for our leading safety, sustainability, and financial performance within our industry,” said Charlie Shaver, Chairman and CEO of Nouryon. “Our dedicated efforts last year resulted in progress across multiple areas of our sustainability commitment, including top-quartile safety performance, the continued reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and the expansion of our sustainable solutions portfolio.”

The report reflects Nouryon’s transparent approach to data disclosure and includes metrics with reference to GRI and in alignment with SASB disclosure standards. Additionally, the Company has reported to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) .

“We are pleased with the sustainability progress that we have outlined in our most recent report,” said Vivi Hollertt, Nouryon Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer. “We appreciate the close partnerships with our customers, suppliers, and other business partners, as well as the contributions from colleagues around the world that advanced our progress over the past years. We are proud of the climate leadership recognition we received from CDP and for being in the top 5 percent of companies then rated by EcoVadis.”

More information on the company’s sustainability progress can be found in the full report , the Sustainability data sheet and dedicated Sustainability section of the Company website.

About Nouryon

Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Furthermore, the dedication of approximately 8,200 employees with a shared commitment to our customers, business growth, safety, sustainability and innovation has resulted in a consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries around the world with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit our website and follow us @Nouryon and on LinkedIn .

1 Based on annual Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable injury rates versus chemical industry peers in the American Chemistry Council.

2 The scope of the Eco-Solutions metric includes all active New Product Introduction projects in stages 3 (creation), or 4 (scale-up), and excludes stages 1 (screening), 2 (feasibility), and 5 (launch and monitor).

3 Eco-Premium Solutions are products that offer significant sustainability benefits over mainstream alternatives in the market while providing the same or better functionality.









